Brandi Glanville lifts lid on $70k treatment to remove ‘parasite’ moving in her face

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville says she’s spent $70,000 on treatment to get rid of a parasite in her face.

For the past year, Glanville, 52, has been taking medication and trying to get a confirmed diagnosis for the cause of her facial disfigurement. Only recently did her doctors suggest her condition could be from a new, unknown parasite.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glanville detailed her months-long struggle with trying to figure out what exactly was going on under her skin.

“Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests. I did lab work for $10,000. They ran every test under the sun,” she told the outlet. “They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite that’s new.’”

Because of her complications, Glanville hasn’t seen many people. “I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize,” she admitted.

“I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”

Brandi Glanville shared a picture of her facial disfigurement online ( X/@BrandiGlanville )

While her doctors are trying to get to the root of the issue, the reality star is dishing out thousands of dollars on short-term solutions. Already, she’s spent $70,000 on treatments for the parasite she claims is moving in her face.

She described her skin as having little “tiny bubbles bursting” that “feel like it’s s***ing or having babies” in her face. And if she “messes with it” the bubbles move around even more.

Glanville believes her condition is from eating meat on her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to Morocco in 2022.

She said: “We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.

“This is a horrible thing to say but even if it’s like a tumor, I want to know. I want to have just an answer. That would be amazing,” Glanville added.

Though she’s kept her condition hidden from the public eye for the most part, Glanville posted a raw photo of her face on X/Twitter on December 7.

“Sick it,” she wrote next to her bare-face selfie. Her post generated over 1.1 million views.

“I’m so sick of the narrative that I’m sitting around having plastic surgery all the time,” she says of why she posted the picture. “First of all, I couldn’t afford it if I wanted it. Secondly, no.”

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Glanville claimed she’s lost five teeth since her health struggles started.

“I lost five teeth out of my head, so my face has been looking really thin,” she said.

Glanville told the outlet her face has swelled and her teeth have shifted from “stress-induced angioedema.”

“I’m honestly not thankful I had a stress-induced angioedema, but had it not been for that, that tooth could have done a lot more damage than it did,” she admitted. “So we had to take the bridge off because my teeth were like, there. Spacing out and moving, and that’s when we found that there was a broken tooth that had been under there for God knows how long.

“When we pulled that one, we realized we had to pull two more. So now I’m missing five teeth.”