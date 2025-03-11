Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality star Brandi Glanville has provided a graphic update on the painful effects of the facial disfigurement that she has suffered from for months.

The 52-year-old Bravo star first opened up about her mysterious condition in December, telling Entertainment Tonight that she had spent $70,000 trying to treat what doctors thought was a parasite in her face.

She then enlisted the help of Botched co-host Dr. Terry Dubrow to help determine the real cause of her condition.

But after more than a month, Glanville believes her face is “worse than ever.”

She took to X over the weekend to share how her facial lumps have been excreting liquid that is oozing down to her teeth.

open image in gallery Brandi Glanville says the ‘painful lumps’ in her face have resulted in a ‘fowl [foul] tasting drainage’ that’s ‘eating away’ her teeth ( Getty/Twitter )

“I have painful lumps ... in jaw bone area on side of neck & in back of neck. I have chills & constant oily fowl [foul] tasting drainage from face into mouth it’s acidic & is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen,” she wrote. “Dr. Kaiser says I’m fine :/HELP ME.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who or what kind of physician Dr. Kaiser is. Glanville may have been referring generally to the physicians she’s seeing at Kaiser Permanente health care in California.

open image in gallery The Bravo star took to X to share the graphic details, admitting her face was ‘worse than ever’ ( X/@BrandiGlanville )

She also wrote: “I’ve been faking it. I’m f***ing miserable. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

Glanville added: “When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them. I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regular previously revealed she has lost five teeth due to her facial disfigurement.

In late January Glanville shared that Dr. Dubrow had taken four “tiny biopsies” from her face and her neck.

Despite the reality star’s other doctors telling her they thought she had a parasite in her face, Dubrow was convinced the disfigurement was caused by something else entirely.

The surgeon was convinced that her issues stemmed from “an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected” or a bacterial infection, he told TMZ.

“There are these two kinds of microorganisms, one's called a Microbacterium and the other is called a fungus, and they can be very difficult to treat and could take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat,” Dubrow explained.

He called Glanville’s condition a “ticking time bomb” that would likely require surgery soon.

“Every minute the microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage she could suffer worse for it,” he warned. “It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules.”

When Glanville initially spoke out about her facial disfigurement, she compared the texture and feeling of her skin to having “tiny bubbles bursting” that “feel like it’s s***ing or having babies in her face.”

She also said poking at these bubbles or “messing with them” would cause them to move around even more, making her condition even worse.