Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Bob Evans restaurants debut three new menu specials - here is what’s coming to farmhouses

Three new menu items launched last week.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Sunday 27 July 2025 12:53 EDT
Explosion tears roof off Domino’s Pizza after car crashes into restaurant

Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen, known as the home of America’s Farm Fresh, has debuted three new menu specials at all of its restaurant locations - to delight its loyal fans.

The popular chain, which has about 500 restaurants across 18 states, is touting its farm-fresh ingredients that contribute to the new menu items, which are breakfast and lunch meals, according to restaurantnews.com

“Our new menu additions are a celebration of what truly makes our Farmhouse Kitchen unique with fresh flavors and comfort-focused pairings,” said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. “We invite families into our restaurants to try these new menu specials together.”

Here’s a look at what is coming to the farmhouses:

Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen has launched three new menu specials for fans to enjoy.
Big breakfast options

  • Big Wrangler Breakfast: Two of our famous buttermilk biscuits split and topped with house-made sausage gravy, two farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with two strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, one slice of hickory-smoked ham and home fries.
  • Honey Butter Chicken French Toast: One hand-breaded chicken breast with honey, butter and powdered sugar atop two slices of classic brioche French toast.

New lunch special

  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded fried chicken breast, bold & zesty buffalo sauce and lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with ranch, French fries and deli pickles.

Fans of the restaurant can also enjoy the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Family Meal, which is enough to serve four.

Customers can enjoy the new menu items at all locations, ordering through the Bob Evans app for takeout and delivery or enjoying in person.

“We’re excited to offer new, unique ways for families to enjoy our farm fresh flavors with these new menu specials,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. “We believe family mealtime is better together at Bob Evans and that guests will enjoy trying these new offerings.”

