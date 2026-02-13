Beyoncé reveals dramatic new look as fans give her new nickname

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé has debuted a bold new haircut, and fans have given her a hilarious new nickname in response: “Bobyoncé.”

The 44-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos Thursday on Instagram, revealing her hair cut short into a chic new bob, falling right below her chin and perfectly framing her face. Her hair was dyed blonde with brown roots, styled in a middle part.

In the first picture, she posed wearing sunglasses and a green long coat, paired with a matching purse featuring a wooden handle.

The “Love On Top” singer had the coat off in her second photo, where she posed in a light yellow off-the-shoulder top with a plunging neckline, sage green pants, and a burgundy belt.

In the comments, many fans were gushing over the musician’s new bob and instantly named the look “Bobyoncé.”

open image in gallery Fans are gushing over Beyonce’s new hairstyle ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Beyonce has cut her dyed blonde hair ( @beyonce / Instagram )

“Bobyonce,” one wrote, while another agreed: “OH NOW THAT'S A BOB!”

“HUGE DAY FOR THOSE WITH BOBS,” a third commented.

“OKAY BOB,” a fourth quipped.

The Grammy-winner’s photos were captured during the Super Bowl this past weekend, with one of her photos featuring a "Game Day” banner that appeared to be on a private plane. The last photo in the carousel also showed her holding a red “Touchdown” sign.

While she wasn’t spotted at Levi's Stadium in California during the Super Bowl, she did share a photo of herself posing with the football arena in the background.

Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z — whose company Roc Nation is in charge of the annual halftime show — was photographed on the sidelines of the field, alongside their daughters, Blue Ivy Carter, 14, and Rumi Carter, seven. The couple’s son, Sir Carter, seven, was not photographed with his family at the event, which saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots.

Beyoncé’s latest Instagram post is the first she’s shared at a major event since November. For Thanksgiving, she shared videos of herself and her mother, Tina Knowles, at fellow Destiny’s Child singer and close friend Kelly Rowland’s concert.

“Wishing you and your family a day of love and gratitude,” she wrote on Thanksgiving Day.

That same month, she also posted a video of her and her husband at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where she even wore a custom Louis Vuitton racing jumpsuit. She also wore a Ferrari-branded leather bodysuit while attending an after-party with Jay-Z.