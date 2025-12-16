Who is Don Jr’s fiancée Bettina Anderson?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, is engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson after dating for just over a year.

The president announced Monday at the White House that Trump Jr., 47, had popped the question to the model, 39, according to a video shared by Laura Loomer on X.

“This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you,” Anderson said in the video.

Speculation about Anderson and Trump Jr.’s romance sparked last year after the couple was spotted holding hands last September — despite the fact that the father of five had not publicly called off his six-year engagement to former political commentator and U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Before his relationship with Guilfoyle, 56, Trump Jr. had been married to the mother of his five children, Vanessa Trump, who has since moved on with Tiger Woods.

Here’s everything we know about Anderson:

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson ( Getty )

Anderson has described herself as a “typical stay-at-home mom,” but without a husband, kids, or “household chores,” according to her Instagram bio.

She is the daughter of the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who became the youngest bank president in the country at the age of 26. He died in 2013.

The socialite is a third-generation Palm Beach resident, according to the New York Times. She has worked for a the nonprofit Paradise Fund organization, helps with disaster relief. It’s unclear if she still works with the group.

Anderson often shares photos of herself modeling clothing and jewelry on social media.

open image in gallery Anderson, 39, lives in West Palm Beach, Florida ( Getty Images for FIGUE )

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr was previously engaged to MAGA personality Kimberly Guilfoyle ( Getty Images )

Rumors about Anderson and Trump Jr. were first ignited last September when the two were reportedly spotted kissing at her birthday. Anderson was later spotted attending the Republican National Convention where Guilfoyle was a featured speaker.

A source close to close to the couple toldThe Daily Beast that Trump Jr. was unhappy with the way Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality, dressed.

“Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual,” the source said. “The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that.”

However, Guilfoyle is still friendly with the Trump family. The president appointed Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece, which keeps her far from New York for long stretches of time.