Bethenny Frankel shares bizarre theory about mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bethenny Frankel has given her candid theory about the recent drone sightings over New York and New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a video to TikTok on Monday (December 17) about the drones, claiming she’s been speaking with someone whose father works with the Pentagon and NASA.

“You’re going to think I’m nuts but why should today be different than any other day,” she said. “He’s been messaging me that he’ll never forgive himself if he doesn’t tell the people that he knows that for a month, he’s been watching this situation.”

“These drones are ours and they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous,” she added.

The reality star — who has a home in the Hamptons, New York — also claimed that areas that coincide with where the drones were seen “have spiked in radiation.” Frankel explained how her friend told her to “think about where” she is and to consider going somewhere else with her 14-year-old daughter Bryn, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel claims the drones in New York and New Jersey are ‘sniffing out something very dangerous’ ( @bethennyfrankel/TikTok )

“For me, we blow things off and think nothing is going to happen. But things do happen,” Frankel continued.

After noting that she’s just “watching” what’s happening with the drones, she claimed that President-elect Donald Trump has now found out that these drones “are ours.”

“What were the government’s choices? A, tell us that that’s what they’re doing, [causing] widespread panic and pandemonium,” she added. “Or B, do what they’re doing. But something is wrong, or otherwise, they would eliminate [the drones].”

In a follow-up video, she responded to someone who questioned her initial theory, asking why the drones are primarily visible at night. She claimed that this was because “sunlight interferes with any kind of radiation or light that they’re looking for.”

When one person in the comments praised Frankel’s take, she clarified: “It is a THEORY and only that now but something is OFF.”

Shortly before the reality star shared her theory about the drones, controversial podcaster Joe Rogan also shared his thoughts on the event.

On X/Twitter, he reposted a TikTok video from John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Unmanned, in which Ferguson speculated the drones could be scouting the interstates in search of a gas leak or “radioactive material.”

Rogan wrote in response: “This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned.”

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) have released a joint statement on the spate of drone sightings over New Jersey and New York, bowing to growing public demands for an explanation.

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones,” the federal agencies said.

“We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast.”

Meanwhile, the FBI office in Newark, New Jersey, has cautioned the public against trying to shoot down the unmanned devices, warning they could injure themselves.