5 best walking pads for hitting your 10,000 step goal with ease

Want to add steps to your day but don’t think you have the time? A walking pad will let you amble along without having to stop what you’re doing, whether that’s working or watching TV. You’ll get your blood flowing, your joints moving, and, according to a 2023 study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, hopping on for just five minutes every half hour could lower your blood sugar and blood pressure.

Since walking pads are designed for walking, rather than running, they differ from a traditional treadmill. These flat, motorized pads typically have no handlebars, meaning they can slip right under a desk. They also have lower max speeds and (usually) a shorter deck than a running treadmill. Plus, they’re lighter and often have wheels for easily moving around the room.

Yet, just like a regular treadmill, the quality of a walking pad can vary widely. As a fitness writer and running coach, I’ve tried out dozens of different cardio machines over the years – and have found the best walking pads worth buying. If you’re looking to boost your step count without going outside, here are the best walking pads to consider.

Read more: Best fitness trackers, according to a running coach

The best walking pads for 2026 are:

Best overall — Sunny Health & Fitness treadpad 100 smart wifi connected treadmill: $329, Amazon.com

— Sunny Health & Fitness treadpad 100 smart wifi connected treadmill: $329, Amazon.com Best budget walking pad — Mobvoi home walking treadmill edge: $149.99, Mobvoi.com

— Mobvoi home walking treadmill edge: $149.99, Mobvoi.com Best walking pad for small spaces — LifePro pacer mini portable treadmill: $489.99, Lifeprofitness.com

LifePro pacer mini portable treadmill: $489.99, Lifeprofitness.com Best looking walking pad — Rove Concepts camino treadmill: $559, Roveconcepts.com

How I tested

I tested each while working and during workouts ( Jennifer Heimlich/The Independent )

To find the best walking pads, I researched what makes an ideal treadmill dedicated solely to walking and looked up the most popular options as well as a few unsung heroes. Then I personally tested the top picks in my own home office before whittling it down to this list of the best five.

I did at least two workouts on each walking pad, assessing how it felt to walk at the entire range of paces available. I used all the available settings and connected apps, when applicable. I moved each machine myself, using any transport wheels and also picking it up to see how heavy it was for one person to lift if necessary. Then, I set out all the walking pads side by side to see how each stacked up when I immediately hopped from one to the next.

You can read my detailed testing methodology at the end of my review.

Read more: Best women’s running shoes, tried and tested by a coach