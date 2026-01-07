The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
5 best walking pads for hitting your 10,000 step goal with ease
An under desk treadmill is one of the easiest ways to boost your step count from home
- 1Sunny Health & Fitness smart wifi treadpadRead review$3302Mobvoi home walking treadmill edgeRead review$150
- 3Egofit comfortdeck-m2 under desk treadmillRead review$4994LifePro pacermini portable treadmillRead review$490
- 5Rove Concepts camino treadmillRead review$559
Want to add steps to your day but don’t think you have the time? A walking pad will let you amble along without having to stop what you’re doing, whether that’s working or watching TV. You’ll get your blood flowing, your joints moving, and, according to a 2023 study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, hopping on for just five minutes every half hour could lower your blood sugar and blood pressure.
Since walking pads are designed for walking, rather than running, they differ from a traditional treadmill. These flat, motorized pads typically have no handlebars, meaning they can slip right under a desk. They also have lower max speeds and (usually) a shorter deck than a running treadmill. Plus, they’re lighter and often have wheels for easily moving around the room.
Yet, just like a regular treadmill, the quality of a walking pad can vary widely. As a fitness writer and running coach, I’ve tried out dozens of different cardio machines over the years – and have found the best walking pads worth buying. If you’re looking to boost your step count without going outside, here are the best walking pads to consider.
The best walking pads for 2026 are:
- Best overall — Sunny Health & Fitness treadpad 100 smart wifi connected treadmill: $329, Amazon.com
- Best budget walking pad — Mobvoi home walking treadmill edge: $149.99, Mobvoi.com
- Best walking pad for small spaces — LifePro pacer mini portable treadmill: $489.99, Lifeprofitness.com
- Best looking walking pad — Rove Concepts camino treadmill: $559, Roveconcepts.com
How I tested
To find the best walking pads, I researched what makes an ideal treadmill dedicated solely to walking and looked up the most popular options as well as a few unsung heroes. Then I personally tested the top picks in my own home office before whittling it down to this list of the best five.
I did at least two workouts on each walking pad, assessing how it felt to walk at the entire range of paces available. I used all the available settings and connected apps, when applicable. I moved each machine myself, using any transport wheels and also picking it up to see how heavy it was for one person to lift if necessary. Then, I set out all the walking pads side by side to see how each stacked up when I immediately hopped from one to the next.
You can read my detailed testing methodology at the end of my review.
1Sunny Health & Fitness smart wifi treadpad
- Best walking pad overall
- Speed 0.5mph to 3.7mph
- Walking surface L39.8-inch x W16.1-inch
- Total size L49.2-inch x W22-inch x H4.3-inch
- Incline None
- Weight limit 245lbs
- Net weight 45.3lbs
- Motor 1 hp
- Warranty 3-year structural frame warranty, 180 days other parts
- Why we love it
- Guided workouts and virtual trails
- Tracks stats in the connected app
- Comes with a safety key
- Goes up to 3.7mph
- Take note
- No wrist strap on the remote
- No incline
- Loud
Sunny Health & Fitness’s treadpad 100 is the best walking pad I’ve ever tested, largely because it makes walking fun with guided workouts and virtual trails you can access in the connected app. It also gamifies your walking with fitness challenges and badges when you hit certain milestones. Even if you don’t take advantage of these smart features, this walking pad is a smart buy.
A long deck means even extra-tall legs can comfortably open up their stride. Meanwhile, a safety key automatically stops the belt if you happen to trip. Although it does take up quite a bit of space, the smooth maneuverability means you can easily stash this pad under your couch or bed when you’re done. (If you’re low on space, I’d recommend LifePro’s pacermini thanks to its slim design – it’s less than 5 inches high.)
2Mobvoi home walking treadmill edge
- Best budget walking pad
- Speed 1mph to 4mph
- Walking surface L35.4-inch x W15-inch
- Total size L43-inch x W18.35-inch x H4.63-inch
- Incline None
- Weight limit 220lbs
- Net weight 28.7lbs
- Motor 0.65HP
- Warranty 1-year limited warranty
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Can play music or podcast through Bluetooth
- Goes up to 4mph
- Pairs with apps like Zwift or Kinomap, and Mobvoi treadmill app
- Take note
- Noisy
- Not the best shock-absorption
- No transport wheels, but light
For just over $100, Mobvoi’s walking pad gets the job done impressively well, making it a great choice if you’re on a budget. I loved the solid-feeling grip on the belt and the fact that the speed can increase to 4mph. Although there are no transport wheels, it’s easy to move around, since it clocks in at a light 28.7lbs.
You can take advantage of the Bluetooth connection to play music or a podcast (though the sound is a bit tinny) or connect to a training app like Zwift. It’s worth noting that you might not be able to take a work call on this machine because the motor is somewhat noisy, and each of my steps also made a pretty loud sound as I walked — Egofit’s M2 is a quieter option.
3Egofit comfortdeck-m2 under desk treadmill
- Best comfortable walking pad
- Speed 1.0mph to 3.1mph
- Walking surface L36.2-inch x W17.7-inch
- Total size L41.5-inch x W22.8-inch x H7-inch
- Incline 3%
- Weight limit 245lbs
- Net weight 51.36lbs
- Motor 2.5HP
- Warranty 1 year
- Why we love it
- Great shock absorption
- Strong horsepower
- Subtle incline
- Display shows multiple stats all at once
- Take note
- Lots of writing on the frame and belt
- Heavy and tricky to move
Egofit comfortdeck-m2 under desk treadmill is the most comfortable design I tested. The honeycomb design of the shock-absorbing deck makes for exceptionally soft yet springy strides. You can even see the deck flex up and down with every step. It’s set at a subtle three percent incline, which adds just a little challenge but is mild enough that I didn’t even feel it at first. But I also appreciated that this walking pad is pretty quiet at lower speeds.
If aesthetics are a top priority, you may be put off by all the writing on the frame and belt. It is the biggest downside as it might be a bit too industrial-looking for some tastes.
4LifePro pacermini portable treadmill
- Best walking pad for small spaces
- Speed 0.5mph to 3mph
- Walking surface L27.6-inch x W15.7-inch
- Total size L32.1-inch x W20.7-inch x H7.1-inch
- Incline 7 degrees
- Weight limit 220lbs
- Net weight 40lbs
- Motor 0.5HP
- Warranty Lifetime
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Fixed seven-degree incline
- Lifetime warranty
- Quiet motor
- Take note
- Might not be long enough for taller people
- Only goes up to 3mph
If you want to fit a walking pad into a small space, the pacermini from LifePro is less than 3ft long. That means, however, that it might not be big enough for people with long strides at faster paces — I’m 5ft7, and felt my toes slipping off the back a bit when I cranked this up to its max (3mph).
But the genius of this walking pad is that you don’t actually need to hit high speeds to get your heart pumping. It’s set at a seven-degree incline, giving your glutes and legs a workout even at a low-key pace. Another major bonus? It’s quiet enough to take a work call while stepping.
5Rove Concepts camino treadmill
- Best looking walking pad
- Speed 0.6mph to 3.7mph
- Walking surface L43-inch x W18-inch
- Total size L50.2-inch x W22.8-inch x H5.8-inch
- Incline None
- Weight limit 265lbs
- Net weight 51.6lbs
- Motor 2.5 HP
- Warranty 1-year limited warranty
- Why we love it
- Sleek design
- Comes in two color options
- Minimal text on the frame
- Slim
- Take note
- Loud
- Heavy, but rolls easily
Rove Concepts’s camino treadmill looks as good as it works. The sleek frame comes in two color options (alabaster or black) and is designed with a minimal amount of writing so it looks more like a high-end piece of furniture than a clunky machine you’d find at a big box gym. Yet the belt is long and wide enough to comfortably accommodate a range of walkers.
I found it’s definitely louder than other options (like LifePro’s pacermini) — it sounds a bit creaky underfoot at lower speeds, and then the motor gets noisy once you crank up the pace. So I wouldn’t recommend it if you want to take phone calls while you walk. But it’s not so loud that you can’t hear a TV or music during your workout.
What is the best walking pad?
I found Sunny Health & Fitness’s treadpad 100 to be the best walking pad, thanks to its connected app that offers guided workouts, virtual trails, and fitness challenges to keep you engaged. It’s also easy to move around and thin enough to stash under a couch. Those on a budget can also get a great workout on Mobvoi’s walking treadmill edge — for just over $100, this lightweight machine will let you go up to 4mph while keeping you sturdy on a grippy belt.
How I selected the best walking pads
I put each of these walking pads to the test in my own home office to see how they performed. As I tried out each one, I focused on a few main factors:
- Comfort: How good is the shock absorption? Can I open up my stride without feeling like I’m falling off the back at the top speeds? Does the belt grip my shoes enough to feel like I’m not sliding around? And does the belt feel steady or slip at all underfoot?
- Noise: How loud is the motor at different speeds? How much noise do my footfalls make on the deck?
- Portability: How easy is it to move? Are there transport wheels, and how well do they work? Can one person pick up the walking pad if necessary? Can it easily be stored under a couch or bed?
- Control: Are the buttons on the remote control intuitive? Does the walking pad respond quickly and transition smoothly? Is the remote comfortable to hold or easy to put in a pocket during a workout?
- Display: How easy is it to read the screen at a glance? Can you see multiple stats at once, or are you able to manually switch between them?
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the fitness industry, so she is a reliable and knowledgeable voice when it comes to recommendations. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach and has personally tried out loads of cardio machines, so she knows what makes a great option.
