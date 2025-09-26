Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barack Obama is opening up about the challenges he and his wife, Michelle Obama, have had throughout their marriage.

The 64-year-old former US President — who previously dispelled rumors that he and Michelle were getting divorced — discussed his relationship during an interview with historian David Olusoga at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday.

“I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle,” he said onstage at the event, according to the Daily Mail. “Now I’m at about level ground.”

In January, the longtime couple turned heads when Barack attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral without his wife. Days later, Michelle confirmed she wouldn’t attend Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration either, sparking rumors that she and Barack were splitting up.

However, only a few months later, Barack made a candid revelation about his relationship, explaining how his presidency affected his marriage of 32 years.

Barack Obama says he’s finally at ‘about ground level’ with Michelle ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” he said during a talk at Hamilton College in April. “I’ve been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

Days later, Michelle officially addressed the rumors that she and her husband were getting a divorce, along with the reaction to her skipping Carter’s funeral and Trump’s inauguration.

“The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK,’” she said, during an appearance on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast. “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

“This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?” she added. “But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, ‘What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

In June, Barack officially addressed the divorce rumors during an appearance on Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson’s podcast, IMO. As the “very, very, very special guest” walked onto the set, Robinson was shocked to see that the husband and wife “liked each other.”

“That's the rumor mill,” the former first lady chimed in, while her husband joked: “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

Michelle and Barack have been married since 1992 and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.