Former Bachelor star Caila Quinn has sparked outrage over the detailed schedule she made for her husband’s morning with their children.

The 32-year-old influencer – who was a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelor – shared a recent screenshot to her Instagram Story about her family’s Sunday plans. Quinn and her husband, Nick Burrello, tied the knot in 2020 and later welcomed their two children: Teddi, one, and Christian, two months.

In the since-expired Instagram Story, which has been reposted on The Bachelor Reddit forum, Quinn posted a note from her iPhone that read: “Sunday Morning Schedule.” The plans began with her leaving the house at 6am, before she picked up some cookies at 6:30am.

Her morning continued with feeding her children and getting them both ready and dressed at 7:00am. She then penciled her husband into the schedule, writing at 7:30am: “Nick wakes up and showers (please).” Afterward, it was Quinn’s “turn to get ready” at 8am and buckle her children “into the car” by 8:30am. The family was scheduled to leave the house at 8:45am in order to meet Santa Claus at 9:15am.

She quipped about the detailed schedule in the caption, writing: “Lol this is what I text Nick the night before a busy day with kids.”

TikToker Tess Higgins criticizes Bachelor alum Caila Quinn’s Sunday morning schedule for her husband and children ( TikTok )

However, some people have criticized Quinn for making a family day schedule for her husband. On TikTok, user Tess Higgins claimed the schedule was actually “embarrassing” for the couple, as she said in a video: “If you ever catch me making a schedule like this for my man, please come slap me.”

Higgins questioned if Burello was waking up “a whole two hours” later than his partner, given the fact that she was already out of the house by six in the morning. She also joked about Quinn scheduling her husband’s shower, sarcastically adding: “If I ever have to tell my husband to please shower, God forbid, oh my God.”

She continued: “How about he’s an equal participant in this family outing and knows just as much as you do?

“It’s giving weaponized incompetence. It’s giving her husband being like, ‘Well if you don’t want to tell me exactly what time. I’m going to screw everything up.’ Do you think that man would ever say that at his job to his boss?” Higgins pointed out.

While the TikToker suggested Quinn may be perfectly fine with making a schedule for her husband, she still questioned why the former reality star was “posting it” online. “Because now we all know that your husband needs to be reminded to shower, good God,” Higgins concluded.

In the comments section, many people agreed with Higgins’s take and questioned Quinn for posting the schedule on the internet.

“May this love never find me,” one person wrote, while another added: “Omg the ick, I could never imagine doing this for my husband.”

“That’s so embarrassing she actually posted it online too,” a third person wrote.

A fourth TikTok user commented: “Oh she carried ALL the mental load…..”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Quinn for comment.