NFL teams scout giant 33-pound baby after mom’s TikTok goes viral

It’s never too early to plan for the future — just ask the NFL teams already eyeing their next big draft pick: a 33-pound baby with a pacifier in one hand and the potential for a Super Bowl ring in the other.

Earlier this week, content creator and mom Sydney Frost shared a clip of her enormous, five-month-old son, Carson, on TikTok.

In the video, which has now garnered over 17.3 million views, Frost poked Carson’s stomach as if she were dialing numbers on her phone to the beat of “Phone Ya” by Claudia.

“Dialing the NFL now… Breaking news: No contract for these rolls yet. Coaches, what’s the holdup?” the Texas-based mom asked in her caption, tagging a myriad of NFL teams from the Dallas Cowboys to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Within hours, Carson saw his first scout reach out. “You have our attention,” the Detroit Lions team responded on Frost’s video.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles chimed in to say: “We’ll take this one in 20 years thanks!”

Frost welcomed Carson in August, according to Today. Since his birth, Carson has gained about 23 pounds, now putting him in the 18 to 24-month-old clothing size range.

“My husband is 6’3”, and his brothers are 6’8” and 6’9”,” Frost, who is 5’3” told Today. “The broadness comes from my side, though.”

open image in gallery The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles comment on Syndey Frost’s TikTok video ( TikTok/@sydney.frost8 )

Despite some concern online, the mom reassured everyone that her son’s health was perfectly fine. In fact, Carson’s pediatrician said his weight is within normal limits considering his other measurements.

That said, Carson’s rolls have become somewhat of a phenomenon on TikTok. Frost posted her first video on January 20, asking viewers to guess what diaper size Carson wears as she held him up in front of the camera.

In a later video, Frost jokes: “Motherhood can be back breaking work! Especially when your baby is CHUNKY LIKE THIS!!!”

Enamored fans rushed to the comments to share their adoration. “I love him. What a precious chunk,” one woman wrote.

“We have strangers coming up to us and asking, ‘Can I just squeeze his legs? Is that OK?” Frost told Today. “Everybody just dotes on him wherever we go.”

Carson is one of three kids Frost shares with her husband. The couple previously welcomed two daughters, both of whom were around seven pounds when they were born. However, according to Frost, Carson’s eating habits haven’t been any different than his two older sisters at his age.

Frost’s video comes soon after the NFL playoffs wrapped up their divisional round, leading up to Super Bowl LIX, set for February 9 in New Orleans.

All eyes are now on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare to face the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on January 26. A victory on Sunday would mark the Chiefs’ third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.