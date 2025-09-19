Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger is playfully looking back on his divorce from Maria Shriver.

The 78-year-old actor made a joke about his ex-wife while taking the stage Thursday at broadcast journalist Chris Wallace’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

“The reason why I know he’s a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists,” he said about Wallce. “I’ve been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists.”

“Not only that, I also was married to a journalist,” he added, referring to Shriver. “The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money.”

Shriver filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011, after nearly 25 years of marriage. The split came after The Terminator star admitted to having an affair with their family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena, with whom he welcomed a son, Joseph Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes about being married to journalist Maria Shriver ( Getty Images )

Before the longtime couple divorced, they welcomed four adult children: Katherine, 33, Christina, 34, Patrick, 32, and Christopher, 27.

Schwarzenegger has continued to find humor in the aftermath of his divorce. Last year, he made a pointed comment about his ex during a presentation for his film, The Man With the Bag. He remembered an old holiday favorite of his, the 1996 film, Jingle All the Way, in which his character embarks on a major toy hunt for his son.

“They play it the whole month of December,” he said. “I know because my ex-wife calls me about the residual.”

Although it’s been years since they split, Schwarzenegger also has a lot of love for his ex. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, he applauded how he and Shriver handled their split.

“We did Easter together, Mother’s Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays - everything together,” he said. “If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me.”

He said that while the divorce was “very difficult in the beginning,” he and Shriver have moved on and stayed on good terms.

“I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful,” he explained. “I’m really proud of her, and I love her. At the same time, I love my wife. She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids.”

Along with Schwarzenegger, Wallace’s Walk of Fame ceremony included a few kind words from Jay Leno. The ceremony was hosted by Steve Nissen.