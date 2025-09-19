Arnold Schwarzenegger shares honest view on why Charlie Kirk was killed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been praised for his eloquence after sharing an impassioned speech in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death.

The Hollywood star and former Republican politician told students at the University of Southern California he was very upset that someone’s life was taken because they have a different opinion.

He attributed the blame for Kirk’s death, suspected to have been committed by Tyler Robinson, to division caused by social media companies, mainstream media and both Democratic and Republican politicians.

“We’re getting hit from so many different angles and we have to be very careful that we don’t get any closer to the cliff because when you fall down that cliff, there is no democracy,” he said.

He called upon students with differing political beliefs to unite and start communicating to show the world how “people power” can make a difference.

“Imagine you get together and start having communications together, you will be an example to the rest of the nation, for all universities – how you get together, how you do not see the other side as the enemy or to fight fire with fire or to declare war on each other,” he said.

Schwarzenegger added: “People power is the ultimate power – that’s what democracy is all about. Not politician power – it’s people power.”

open image in gallery Arnold Schwarzenegger shared impassioned speech about Charlie Kirk at USC ( X / Twitter )

Fans have been quick to praise the Terminator star for his measured response, with one writing: “Well said Arnold. More discussion, less rage.”

Another added: “Well stated... I’m not the biggest Arnold fan (politics wise) either, but he’s spot on with the problem and the solution!!!”

Elsewhere, another viewer stated: “I couldn’t agree more with Arnie. Social media can so easily warp the humanity out of your reality. Don’t let it.”

Kirk, the co-founder of the conservative youth movement Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while hosting an event at a Utah college on 10 September, as he responded to a question about gun violence and mass shootings.

Suspected gunman Robinson has since been taken into custody on suspicion of capital murder, weapons and obstruction offences.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah on 10 September ( Getty Images )

After Schwarzenegger shared his comments online, the actor wrote on his social media page: “There’s something more important than my message in this video. It’s what you don’t hear. No heckling. No disrespect. No shouting.”

He continued: “I know that social media shows us the worst of humanity, and a few people celebrating a death will get more attention than hundreds of respectful people. Don’t let these companies and the rage influencers that profit from them convince you the worst of us are the most of us. They are a tiny minority that gets too much attention because anger makes you post, repost, and like.”

He praised the audience of almost 500 USC students for showing him no disrespect while he answered, stating: “That’s how most of the real world outside of the internet is. If you find yourself falling for the anger, go out in the real world and make yourself human again.”