Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix action series Fubar has been cancelled after two seasons, according to a new report.

The show sees the Terminator star and A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro play a father and daughter who both work for the CIA.

While the first season, released on Netflix in 2023, was a minor hit for the streaming service, the recent second season failed to make a splash with audiences.

Deadline notes that Fubar season two peaked at No 10 within Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language series during its its first week.

It amassed 2.2 million views across its premiere weekend, a drastic decline from the 11 million views over a comprable period when its first season debuted. After picking up slightly during its second week, rising to the No 7 spot, it had exited the ranking entirely by week four.

Fans shared their thoughts about the series’ cancellation on social media, with some claiming to have abandoned the second season of Fubar midway through.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Fubar' ( Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix )

“Ep 1 season 2 was unbearably dull. Couldn’t finish it. Didn’t watch another episode,” one person wrote.

“The second season was not that great. I stop watching midway. Plus they waited too long to bring it back,” commented another.

“Not a surprise at all,” someone else remarked. “The first season was fun. The second season was incredibly silly nonsense, and not in an entertaining way. We dropped three or four episodes into the second season. Probably the biggest quality drop off between seasons I can think of.”

Others, however, were disheartened by the news of the cancellation, with many praising Barbaro’s work on the show.

“This is so sad, i was really hoping it would get renewed :( i will always love Emma [Barbaro’s character],” one fan wrote.

In the time between the two seasons of Fubar, Barbaro was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, for her role in last year’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The 35-year-old actor played folk legend Joan Baez in the film, opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Fubar season two also added The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss to the cast. She played Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who has a long history with Schwarzenegger’s protagonist.