Anthony Hopkins says estranged daughter ignored his wife’s attempt to reconnect

Anthony Hopkins addresses his relationship with his estranged daughter in his forthcoming memoir, We Did OK, Kid.

The 87-year-old actor has one child, Abigail, 57, whom he shares with his first wife, Petronella Barker. The two have been estranged for more than 20 years, with Hopkins previously admitting he has “not been a good father.”

In a new interview with The New York Times, Hopkins claimed that Abigail ignored his wife Stella’s attempt to reconnect.

“My wife, Stella, sent an invitation to come and see us. Not a word of response. So I think, OK, fine. I wish her well, but I’m not going to waste blood over that,” he said.

“If you want to waste your life being in resentment, fine, go ahead. It’s not in my ken. I could carry resentment over the past, but that’s death. You’re not living. You have to acknowledge one thing: that we are imperfect. We’re not saints. We’re all sinners and saints or whatever we are.

Sir Anthony Hopkins says his wife Stella tried to reach out to his estranged daughter ( Getty Images for GEA )

“We do the best we can. Life is painful. Sometimes people get hurt. Sometimes we get hurt. But you can’t live like that. You have to say, Get over it. And if you can’t get over it, fine, good luck to you. I have no judgment. But I did what I could. So that’s it. That’s all I want to say.”

Asked if he hoped that his daughter will read his new memoir, Hopkins responded bluntly: “I’m not going to answer that. No. I don’t care.”

The Independent has contacted Abigail Hopkins for comment.

Hopkins split from Barker in 1972 when Abigail was a young child. He was married to film production assistant Jennifer Lynton for almost 30 years, from 1973 to 2002, before marrying his third and current wife, Colombian-born actor Stella Arroyave.

In 2018, The Silence of the Lambs star admitted to the Radio Times that he didn’t even know if he was a grandfather.

“I don’t have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, ‘Get on with your life.’ People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other,” he said. “You don’t have to like your family. Children don’t like their fathers. You don’t have to love each other.”

Told that his remarks could sound quite cold, he replied: “Well, it is cold. Because life is cold.”

In a 2006 interview with The Telegraph, Abigail spoke about her childhood. “I would see him, but maybe once a year. There is a little bit of sadness but I have to get on with my life. It has always been like that. See him, and then not. Then, when I was 16, there was some row.”

Abigail — now a singer-songwriter, actor, and acting coach, according to her website — told The Telegraph that she would be open to a reconciliation, but only if the feeling were mutual.

In May this year, she revealed she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in December 2020. She is now in remission and was able to complete an MA in Filmmaking and a documentary titled Under the Sky about her journey with cancer.

We Did OK, Kid is out November 4.