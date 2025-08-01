Anthony Hopkins channels Hannibal Lecter in an unlikely Kim Kardashian endorsement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In one of the most surprising crossovers in recent memory, Anthony Hopkins has resurrected Hannibal Lecter to endorse Kim Kardashian’s new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap from her Skims clothing brand.

Hopkins imitated his Silence of the Lambs role, which earned him an Oscar in 1991, in a clip which has already gone viral on Instagram.

In the video, the 87-year-old actor is seen wearing a colourful shirt and the face wrap, which covers his chin, neck and ears and is not dissimilar to the mask Lecter wears to prevent him from biting people.

Mimicking his character’s mannerisms, Hopkins says: “Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger.” Paying further homage to the film, Hopkins tagged Kardashian in the caption, writing: “Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner.”

open image in gallery Anthony Hopkins as Dr Hannibal Lecter in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ ( Orion Pictures )

Famously, during the acclaimed thriller, Lecter, who is a serial killing cannibal, tells FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster): “A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti."

At the end of the film, he again tells Starling that he's "having an old friend for dinner".

The video, which has been seen more than 11 million times on Instagram, has received widespread praise, with Gwyneth Paltrow calling it “genius”.

Elsewhere, The Rookie actor Michael Beach wrote: "Great actor with a great sense of humour!"

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington added that Hopkins was “a true and phenomenal legend”. Made in Chelsea’s Hugo Taylor simply wrote: “This could be the best Instagram post ever made.”

The post also caught the attention of Kardashian herself, who shared it on her Instagram stories, where she claimed that she was “screaming”.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian responded to Hopkins on Instagram ( Kim Kardashian/Instagram )

The new Skims product, which was unveiled earlier this week, has attracted a lot of headlines due to its unique purpose, which essentially shrink wraps the user’s chin, jawline and cheeks in “collagen yarn”.

A description on the Skims website reads as: “Our first-ever face innovation is here. This must-have face wrap boasts our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support. Velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck allow for easy, everyday wear.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Skims will open its first standalone UK store in London’s Regent Street. The US shapewear brand has signed a lease with the Crown Estate and will open a store on the historic shopping street in summer 2026.

Skims was co-founded by Kardashian and entrepreneurs Jens and Emma Grede in 2019. It rapidly gained cult status, specialising in women’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear for a variety of body types. A men’s collection was launched in 2023.