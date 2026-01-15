What to do if you can’t find your Switch 2 upgrade ahead of new Animal Crossing drop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here — but some players are unable to find the new edition.

The highly anticipated 3.0 update brings the grand opening of a new Resort Hotel on the pier, along with a new Reset Service and other exciting features that might have automatically updated if you already owned the game.

If you already own Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but haven’t found the newest version of the game, you can check for the free update by highlighting the game icon on your system’s Home Menu, then pressing the + button and selecting Software Update. An internet connection is required for the update, and it is available regardless of the console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game introduces additional exclusive quality-of-life fixes to the update, including a new megaphone to communicate with villagers and an expansion that increases the multiplayer limit from eight to 12 players.

If you already have the original version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can purchase the upgrade pack for $4.99 on Nintendo’s digital store. If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 but do not already play Animal Crossing, you can get the brand-new game for $64.99 online.

open image in gallery 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' has released a new upgrade that needs to be manually updated on some consoles ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition was released January 15 ( Nintendo )

Although the 3.0 update and Switch 2 update both came out earlier than the expected January 15 release date, players had to wait until midnight local time to access the Switch 2 edition features.

As soon as the update is downloaded, players can immediately start exploring the new features as long as they’ve already unlocked Kapp’n.

Players will know that the game is loaded after the update if Isabelle announces that a hotel has opened on the pier. At the new hotel, players can help decorate guest rooms, pick out furniture, and design display outfits for mannequins in the souvenir shop.

Mr. Resetti, who appears throughout the Animal Crossing series to remind players to save their gameplay, has an even bigger role in the update as he now helps players tidy up their islands with a brand new Reset Service. Additionally, home storage capacity now accommodates up to 9,000 items on your island, including trees, shrubs, and flowers.

There is also new Nintendo crossover content available. If you have compatible Legend of Zelda or Splatoon Amiibos downloaded, you can unlock Zelda or Splatoon-themed items like furniture, clothes, and wallpaper.

With the new update, Nintendo Switch Online members can design and save up to three islands.