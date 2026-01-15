What to do if you can’t find your Switch 2 upgrade ahead of new Animal Crossing drop
The 3.0 update adds a brand new Resort Hotel for players to explore
The Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here — but some players are unable to find the new edition.
The highly anticipated 3.0 update brings the grand opening of a new Resort Hotel on the pier, along with a new Reset Service and other exciting features that might have automatically updated if you already owned the game.
If you already own Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but haven’t found the newest version of the game, you can check for the free update by highlighting the game icon on your system’s Home Menu, then pressing the + button and selecting Software Update. An internet connection is required for the update, and it is available regardless of the console.
The Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game introduces additional exclusive quality-of-life fixes to the update, including a new megaphone to communicate with villagers and an expansion that increases the multiplayer limit from eight to 12 players.
If you already have the original version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can purchase the upgrade pack for $4.99 on Nintendo’s digital store. If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 but do not already play Animal Crossing, you can get the brand-new game for $64.99 online.
Although the 3.0 update and Switch 2 update both came out earlier than the expected January 15 release date, players had to wait until midnight local time to access the Switch 2 edition features.
As soon as the update is downloaded, players can immediately start exploring the new features as long as they’ve already unlocked Kapp’n.
Players will know that the game is loaded after the update if Isabelle announces that a hotel has opened on the pier. At the new hotel, players can help decorate guest rooms, pick out furniture, and design display outfits for mannequins in the souvenir shop.
Mr. Resetti, who appears throughout the Animal Crossing series to remind players to save their gameplay, has an even bigger role in the update as he now helps players tidy up their islands with a brand new Reset Service. Additionally, home storage capacity now accommodates up to 9,000 items on your island, including trees, shrubs, and flowers.
There is also new Nintendo crossover content available. If you have compatible Legend of Zelda or Splatoon Amiibos downloaded, you can unlock Zelda or Splatoon-themed items like furniture, clothes, and wallpaper.
With the new update, Nintendo Switch Online members can design and save up to three islands.
