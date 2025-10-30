The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a major Switch 2 upgrade
A new hotel resort is opening up on the pier and Mr. Resetti will help you clean up your island after years of neglect
Villagers, Tom Nook is calling, and he wants you to return to your deserted islands. That’s right, Nintendo has just announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, complete with new features and gameplay mechanics designed specifically for the updated hardware.
Launching on 15 January 2026, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition will boast upgraded 4K visuals in TV mode and new mouse controls with the updated Joy-Con 2 controllers for decorating interiors and handwriting messages on the in-game bulletin board. You’ll even be able to locate residents by calling their name through the built-in Switch 2 microphone using a new in-game megaphone.
The game’s getting even more social, too. Up to 12 friends can now play together online – that’s four more than before – and the Switch 2’s new camera support lets you see your friends’ faces as you play. Owners of the original Animal Crossing: New Horizons (£36.99, Amazon.co.uk) will be able to upgrade their current edition for just £4.19. Even if you don’t own a Nintendo Switch 2, all Animal Crossing fans, whether you’re playing on an OG Switch or a Switch 2, will be able to download a free upgrade coming next year.
So, what’s new? There’s a new resort hotel opening on the pier, run by Kapp’n’s family, where players can help decorate guest rooms, source furniture and design outfits for mannequins in the souvenir shop. Mr. Resetti is also returning with a new Reset Service to help tidy up your island (much needed after years of neglect, I’m sure), while the home storage capacity is being expanded to 9,000 items, including trees, shrubs and flowers.
Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to design and save up to three islands, collaborate with friends, as well as invite residents from their home islands. There will also be new crossover content, with the gaming giant announcing new Nintendo-themed furniture, playable retro consoles and even in-game Lego sets for purchase. Plus, if you have compatible Legend of Zelda or Splatoon Amiibos, you’ll be able to unlock new Zelda or Splatoon-themed furniture, clothes, wallpaper and more.
If you don’t have Animal Crossing: New Horizons already, but have a Nintendo Switch 2, the game will cost £54.99. You’ll be able to pre-order the Animal Crossing: Switch 2 Edition soon, and you can already add the game to your wish list.
Interested in the upgraded console? We’ve reviewed the Nintendo Switch 2