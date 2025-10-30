Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a major Switch 2 upgrade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Villagers, Tom Nook is calling, and he wants you to return to your deserted islands. That’s right, Nintendo has just announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, complete with new features and gameplay mechanics designed specifically for the updated hardware.

Launching on 15 January 2026, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition will boast upgraded 4K visuals in TV mode and new mouse controls with the updated Joy-Con 2 controllers for decorating interiors and handwriting messages on the in-game bulletin board. You’ll even be able to locate residents by calling their name through the built-in Switch 2 microphone using a new in-game megaphone.

The game’s getting even more social, too. Up to 12 friends can now play together online – that’s four more than before – and the Switch 2’s new camera support lets you see your friends’ faces as you play. Owners of the original Animal Crossing: New Horizons (£36.99, Amazon.co.uk) will be able to upgrade their current edition for just £4.19. Even if you don’t own a Nintendo Switch 2, all Animal Crossing fans, whether you’re playing on an OG Switch or a Switch 2, will be able to download a free upgrade coming next year.

So, what’s new? There’s a new resort hotel opening on the pier, run by Kapp’n’s family, where players can help decorate guest rooms, source furniture and design outfits for mannequins in the souvenir shop. Mr. Resetti is also returning with a new Reset Service to help tidy up your island (much needed after years of neglect, I’m sure), while the home storage capacity is being expanded to 9,000 items, including trees, shrubs and flowers.

Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to design and save up to three islands, collaborate with friends, as well as invite residents from their home islands. There will also be new crossover content, with the gaming giant announcing new Nintendo-themed furniture, playable retro consoles and even in-game Lego sets for purchase. Plus, if you have compatible Legend of Zelda or Splatoon Amiibos, you’ll be able to unlock new Zelda or Splatoon-themed furniture, clothes, wallpaper and more.

If you don’t have Animal Crossing: New Horizons already, but have a Nintendo Switch 2, the game will cost £54.99. You’ll be able to pre-order the Animal Crossing: Switch 2 Edition soon, and you can already add the game to your wish list.

