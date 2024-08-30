Angelina Jolie reveals where she plans to live once twins turn 18

Support truly

Angelina Jolie has shared where she plans on moving after her twins turn 18.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old Oscar winner spoke about her family dynamics amid her ongoing, contentious divorce from fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt. Despite having grown up in Los Angeles, born to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie admitted she had only stayed in the city because of the divorce proceedings.

“I have to be here from a divorce,” she revealed to the outlet, referencing the twins she shares with Pitt: 16-year-olds Vivienne and Knox. “But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

Once the youngest of the former couple’s brood comes of age, she notes that she plans on being a globetrotter, starting with traveling to Cambodia, where she adopted her son Maddox in 2002.

“I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia,” she continued. “I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” Jolie said, noting that she yearns for the connection and experiences she encountered in her earlier travels. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Her “big family “includes includes her four older children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18. The majority of the Brangelina brood have seemingly cut out Pitt from their lives following the divorce, with many of them publicly dropping Pitt’s name in favor of using solely Jolie’s, including most recently Shiloh.

In May, Shiloh immediately filed to legally drop her father’s last name upon turning 18. The change was granted in August, allowing the 18 year old to legally go by Shiloh Jolie rather than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Not only that, but in a video shared by Essence last November, the former couple’s eldest daughter Zahara notably introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College.

She was seen dancing alongside her fellow sorority sisters before introducing herself, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

Even one of the twins seems to have notably opted for their mother’s last name.

In the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which the Eternals actor produced with the assistance of Vivienne, People confirmed that the youngest daughter was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after a decade of dating and two years of marriage.

In an interview with Vogue India, Jolie hinted at the catalyst for their separation, saying: “I separated for the well being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

It’s been speculated that she was referring to the 2016 airplane incident in which Pitt and his wife became embroiled in a heated argument. The FBI investigated the incident and the heavily redacted report was eventually made public record during the pair’s divorce proceedings.