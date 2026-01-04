Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Cohen has addressed fan speculation that he went under the knife ahead of his New Year’s Eve co-hosting duties.

The Bravo star, 57, returned to New York City’s Times Square last Wednesday for his ninth consecutive year fronting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special, alongside Anderson Cooper.

Following the telecast, one Threads user seemingly implied that it looked like Cohen had undergone plastic surgery to achieve his fresh-faced appearance.

“I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and WTF did he do to his face?!? Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?” they wrote.

Responding directly to the comment, Cohen hit back, saying: “Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds ! And had a lot of makeup on.”

open image in gallery Andy Cohen (right) co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live special, alongside Anderson Cooper ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Anderson Cooper (left) and Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage ( Getty )

The Watch What Happens Live host’s admission comes months after he revealed he tried Botox for the first time.

During Bravo’s Married to Medicine reunion episode last April, Cohen shared that he had received his first shot of Botox. “I just got it for the first time in my life,” he said. “They gave me a little.”

He has previously been vocal about his decision to avoid cosmetic surgery, including Botox. “I’ve not touched it,” he insisted on a November 2024 episode of the How to Fail podcast.

“Joan Rivers, before she died, used to beg me to get Botox,” he shared. “And every guy that I know who’s hosting a TV show, mainly all of them are younger than me or about my age. They all have had Botox. I look at their foreheads. I’m like, ‘Your forehead does not move.’”

A few months ago, Cohen, who’s known for controversially asking many of his talk show guests about the work they’ve had done to their bodies, candidly opened up about his weight loss journey using an unspecified weight loss drug.

“Given that for 20 years I have been asking people about their body regimens and that I’ve been pretty vocal about every time I go on a diet,” he said on a September 2025 episode of his Radio Andy show. “I do think it would be completely hypocritical not to share that I did this summer lose a good chunk of weight by micro-dosing a GLP-1.”

Confessing that he had been “really unhappy with my weight,” he added: “My doctor and I talked about this last year, had recommended a GLP-1 a few times to not only address what I was feeling about my weight, but treat plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure.

Praising the drug as “revolutionary,” he noted, “It really helped me with cravings, which I was having a very hard time with, and really forcing myself to be more disciplined with my diet and with working out.”