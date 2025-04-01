Andy Cohen reveals he’s tried Botox for the first time at age 56

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Cohen has spoken out about his decision to get cosmetic surgery.

During the reunion special of Bravo’s Married to Medicine, which aired on Sunday, the 56-year-old TV host asked physician Dr. Contessa Metcalfe a question about Botox.

“What I really want to know is who gets more Botox, you or Scott [Metcalfe]?” he asked, referring to Metcalfe’s husband. After Metcalfe said her husband got some Botox in his forehead, she also shared his belief that “men aren't supposed to get [it] as frequently as women.”

Cohen then revealed that he’s given Botox a shot, responding: “I just got it for the first time in my life.” When asked when he got it, Cohen said: “About a month ago; they gave me a little.”

Author Toya Bush-Harris then quipped about how Botox will affect Cohen once it “hits.”

“It's supposed to hit faster than a month,” she added on the show, which follows the personal and professional lives of women in Atlanta’s medical community. “Come [down] to Atlanta. Come home to Atlanta.”

Cohen previously shared he’s avoided getting cosmetic surgeries like Botox, which is often done to smooth out wrinkles on a person’s face.

“I've not touched it. I’ve never even had Botox,” he said during a November 2024 episode of the How to Fail podcast. “Joan Rivers, before she died, used to beg me to get Botox.”

“And every guy that I know who's hosting a TV show, mainly all of them are younger than me or about my age,” he continued. “They all have had Botox. I look at their foreheads. I’m like, 'Your forehead does not move.’”

He then joked about a stereotype he’s faced about the cosmetic procedures, quipping: "How about that? The gay guy is the one that doesn’t have the Botox!"

Cohen also said that he didn’t feel a need to get the cosmetic surgery because he didn’t know who he “would be doing it for.” However, it’s not necessarily a surprise that he had a change of heart since he said in the podcast episode that he’d probably get Botox “soon.”

Back in 2016, the TV host was told that he didn’t even need to think about Botox. During an episode of his show, Watch What Happens Live, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow was discussing cosmetic surgeries, and he told Cohen: “By the way, you look great. You don’t [need] any of these. Don’t do it.”

More men in the U.S. have opted to get Botox over the years. In 2020, more than 265,000 men received Botox injections – a jump of 182,000 from two decades previously, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The amount of money spent by men on Botox rose by 400 percent between 2000 and 2023.