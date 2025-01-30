Andy Cohen responds to backlash over 'rude' interview questions about plastic surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Cohen has defended himself against criticism for asking what “work” his Real Housewives guests have had done.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 56, who also serves as an executive producer for the hit Bravo franchise, is notorious for asking his Housewife interviewees about the cosmetic surgeries and procedures they’ve undergone.

“@Andy the millions of women who watch these franchises are tired of you asking women ‘what work they had done,’” an X/Twitter user recently criticized. “This isn’t 2009 anymore and women can do whatever they want to their face/bodies. It’s time to retire this question. It’s rude and does 0 for the viewers #RHONY.”

Cohen responded directly to the critic, explaining that “‘what work have you done’ remains at the top of the list of viewer questions every season, every franchise.”

“The HW have unabashedly let us into their beauty regimes since day one; It’s a big part of the series DNA,” he added.

The day before, Cohen was called out by a different user, who wrote that they were “patiently waiting for Andy to share all the work he’s done on his body over the years.”

Andy Cohen (middle) and the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ cast ( Getty Images )

“I had botox for the first time 3 weeks ago. been talking about it on the radio a lot. after all i ask the women in the last 18 years of Housewives, i will be transparent if i ever do anything else!” he replied.

During a 2018 episode of his talk show, Cohen was joined by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, where he introduced a new segment called “Plastic Perjury.”

“I don’t think any of my guests would admit to being two-faced. They all just have one face that they may or may not have renovated over the years,” he told the audience, explaining the rules.

“I’m going to shout out some cosmetic procedures,” he said. “If you admit to undergoing any, you will be rewarded by someone who is also very good-looking, giving you something as useful as you are to hold, youthful as you are to hold: puppies from Vanderpump Dogs.”

Cohen went on to list several procedures, including facelifts, butt implants, shin implants, eye lifts, lip augmentations and botox.

A majority of the cast refrained from raising their hands to most of the list until it came to botox, and then every single person raised their hand.

“Everybody!” the presenter exclaimed.