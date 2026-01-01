Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have weighed in on the new hit series Heated Rivalry during their annual, chaotic New Year’s Eve special.

The CNN correspondent, 58, and Bravo executive, 57, returned to CNN to host the network’s New Year’s Eve Live, where they chat with celebrities and play games throughout the evening leading up to the Times Square ball drop.

This year, while speaking to Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, the topic of the HBO Max series, centered around gay hockey players, came up. When Cohen asked Carlile her thoughts on the show during a round of his game “Do lesbians give a damn?” Cooper shied away and began giggling uncontrollably.

“It’s all I can think about. It’s all I can think about. I can’t even sleep at night without thinking about [the show],” Carlile responded. Cooper, meanwhile, was doubled over laughing while she delivered her verdict.

Heated Rivalry, the TV adaptation of Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel, debuted Thanksgiving weekend on HBO Max. It follows rival hockey players Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) as they develop feelings for one another and navigate how that impacts their respective careers.

open image in gallery Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage ( Getty )

Elsewhere during the special, longtime friends Cooper and Cohen debated which characters from the show they would be.

“Ohhh Heated Rivalry,” Cohen laughed before wondering who would be which lead character in the series. Cooper was again giggling as the show was brought up.

“Of the two of us, you’re Ilya and I’m Shane,” Cohen said, answering his own question. But Cooper seemed confused by the response, turning to Cohen and saying, “What?”

Fueled by on-air tequila shots, fans were delighted by the antics of Cooper and Cohen this year — and especially by the giggles.

open image in gallery Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen giggled their way through another CNN New Year's Eve special ( Getty Images )

“Anderson’s laugh is the greatest joy of #CNNNYE, it’s the best!” one viewer wrote while another responded, “He always brings a joy to the end of the year with that cute chuckle.”

Cooper had another case of the giggles later in the evening when Cohen made him perform a dramatic reading of Taylor Swift’s song “Wood,” inspired by her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce.

“Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see, His love was the key that opened my thighs,” Cooper read aloud. He made it just a few words further — “Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet” — before he was again doubled over laughing while trying to finish the line with the lyrics, “To know a hard rock is on the way.”

“Okay, I get it,” he said through giggles.