Amy Schumer announces divorce with unconventional ‘blah blah blah’ statement

Amy Schumer has announced her split from husband Chris Fischer in an unconventional Instagram post.

The stand-up comedian and Trainwreck star has been married to Fischer, a chef, for seven years. The pair also have a seven-year-old son named Gene.

On Instagram, Schumer posted that “blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after seven years,” adding: “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

Schumer, likely in an attempt to poke fun at more po-faced celebrity divorce announcements, went on to write that the divorce is not due to her recent weight loss, nor Fischer’s “hotness”.

“Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [some] basket and not because he’s a hot James Beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail,” she wrote. “Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Schumer previously hinted at strain between her and Fischer in an Instagram post she published earlier this month. In a message condemning criticism and concern about her weight loss, Schumer wrote: “Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we can make it through. He’s the best.”

In 2022, Schumer revealed that Fischer had been diagnosed with autism.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Schumer’s recent comments came after she became the subject of commentary on her body. She said that she had undergone plastic surgery and was currently using the weight-loss jab Mounjaro.

“I never wear jewelry. I didn’t get Botox or filler. I didn’t lose 30 pounds, I lost 50,” she wrote. “Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive. I have a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you.”

She has previously spoken about her experiences with Cushing syndrome, which occurs when the body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. Symptoms include weight gain in the centre of the body, such as in the abdomen or chest, and weight gain in the face.

“Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight,” she continued. “I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and use Mounjaro.”