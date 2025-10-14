Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have announced that they are engaged, three years after their cheating scandal rocked the third hour of Good Morning America.

During Tuesday’s episode of the TJ & Amy podcast, the couple broke the news to their listeners, as Robach said, “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now.”

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to; we’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship,” Holmes chimed in, referencing Robach’s prior marriages to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008 and then to Andrew Shue from 2010 to 2023. Holmes was also married twice prior to their relationship with Amy Ferson from 2004 to 2007 and Marilee Fiebig from 2010 to 2023.

Despite the two being engaged for the past four weeks, the relationship milestone has not been a complete secret, as Robach explained she was wearing her engagement ring in public, but no one ever “said a word.”

“I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, just waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened,” she said.

Robach and Holmes announced the news during an episode of their podcast on Tuesday ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

While the couple did not reveal any details surrounding their proposal, they explained they would likely tell the full story in the future.

Both Holmes and Robach have been open about their preferences for an engagement before, with Robach explaining that she would never want to get engaged on Christmas Day.

“I learned that no one should ever congratulate the bride after a proposal or a wedding,” she said during a December 2024 episode of their podcast. “You should congratulate the groom because he’s lucky to have her. But that is maybe old-fashioned.”

Prior to that, in a different December 2024 podcast episode, Robach said that in terms of an engagement between her and Holmes, “It’s not an if, it’s a when.”

The two first spoke about their relationship in December 2023, one year after the former news anchors were taken off the air over rumors of an alleged affair.

In December 2022, Holmes and Robach were rumored to be in a secret relationship after the Daily Mail published photos of them on multiple outings and trips together. As they made headlines for their alleged relationship, ABC News president Kim Godwin pulled the GMA3 co-anchors off the air, as the network reportedly referred to their rumored relationship as “an internal and external disruption.”

More to follow