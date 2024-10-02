TJ Holmes and Amy Robach reveal they are living together ‘not by choice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are living together, but not under normal circumstances.

During the most recent episode of the couple’s TJ & Amy podcast, the two admitted that they have lived together “full-time” for two weeks, although Holmes admitted it was “not by choice.”

Robach’s 21-year-old daughter Ava, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, is currently staying in her mother’s New York City apartment while she deals with a roach infestation at her own home.

“Ava has an apartment in the Village. It has a massive roach infestation,” Robach said about her daughter, explaining that the bug problem appeared to have stemmed from her next-door neighbor being a “hoarder.”

She recalled her daughter finding the roaches all throughout her apartment, including in her sheets and crawling out of her air conditioning unit. “Armies of roaches making their way from his apartment to hers,” Holmes said.

“They are getting a new apartment in this building away from this man, this hoarder. But in the meantime, I’ve got people all in my apartment living with me,” Robach said.

She decided to give her family more space by staying over at her boyfriend’s apartment. When discussing what it’s like living together, Holmes said that he’s adjusted to the change. “I’ve enjoyed the time we’ve had together. It’s been a little different, but I’ve liked it,” he said.

open image in gallery Holmes revealed that he’s struggled with how Robach likes to sleep in a cold bedroom ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

However, the couple have had one disagreement since living together. “It’s too damn cold at night. That’s an issue,” he said, before Robach chimed in and clarified: “That’s always been our issue. I like things cooler, you like things warmer.”

This isn’t the first time Holmes and Robach have argued over tiny differences in spending time together. This summer, Robach recalled an instance in which Holmes had the television volume up so loud that she had to kick him out of the bedroom.

At the time, Holmes was trying to watch the Olympics, which were taking place in the middle of the night. “We’ve been watching, we watched the marathon swim this morning,” Holmes attempted to explain to their viewers, before Robach cut him off to say: “You watched the marathon swim. Let’s just be honest.”

“This one actually started earlier than the other event,” he clarified, mentioning that the event was at 1:30am. “You got up at 2:30 this morning,” Robach added.

“To literally watch women swim through a river,” Holmes said.

“Babe, you’re insane,” Robach said about his dedication to watching the event, despite the early time. “So he came, he put it on while we’re both lying there. And normally we all know TJ likes the TV on. And I can drone [sic] it out. But for some reason, the commentating, I just, I started getting into it and then I couldn’t fall back asleep. So you had to go into the other room.”

Holmes added that he needed to pay close attention to the TV because of the sporting event’s intricate rules and how close the swimmers were in their times. “Because you have to, this is a sport,” he told Robach. “It’s not like constant, it’s constant action, but you can’t really see action. It’s like watching a NASCAR race. At some point, you just think they’re going around in circles. You have to really pay attention for the nuance. And I had to have all the nuance explained to me.”

Robach then recalled Holmes turning up the volume on the television. “And that’s when I was like, babe, can you turn down the volume? And so you just left the room,” she said.