TJ Holmes reveals the one day he won’t propose to Amy Robach

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have opened up about their preferences for a proposal.

On Wednesday, the couple released a new episode of their TJ & Amy podcast when they answered questions specifically about proposing on Christmas Day and whether they supported it or were against it.

Robach said during the question and answer session that she would never want to get engaged on a holiday.

“I learned that no one should ever congratulate the bride after a proposal or a wedding,” she said. “You should congratulate the groom because he’s lucky to have her. But that is maybe old fashioned.”

Holmes then chimed in to point out that he always tells his girlfriend that he is lucky to be with her “every day.”

TJ Holmes (left) and Amy Robach (right) have both been married twice ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

“And no there will not be, obviously, for anyone who is wondering — there won’t be a Christmas Day proposal,” he assured her.

At another point during the podcast, Holmes asked Robach which days she’s been proposed to in the past. She was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008 and then to Andrew Shue from 2010 to 2023. Holmes was also married twice prior to their relationship to Amy Ferson from 2004 to 2007 and Marilee Fiebig from 2010 to 2023.

“Random days that had zero significance,” she replied.

This isn’t the first time the couple has talked about an engagement on the podcast. Earlier this month, Robach said that in terms of an engagement between her and Holmes, “It’s not an if, it’s a when.”

At the time she also joked that Holmes had refused to let his girlfriend be the one to propose to him. “TJ, you told me that I should never propose to you,” Robach said.

When Holmes didn’t appear to know what she was talking about she provided more details, saying, “Remember, we were talking about women proposing to men?”

“But I’m just saying that if I answer this, I feel like that’d be kind of in part me saying when I would like to get married.”

She continued: “We don’t have a date, obviously, and we haven’t even decided what we’re going to do. [But] I said I want to and I’d like to in the fall [and] that would be akin to me proposing to you.”

Throughout their relationship, the pair have routinely logged all of their milestones on their podcast episodes, including when they revealed that they were living together “not by choice” in September.

At the time, Robach’s 21-year-old daughter Ava, who she shares with ex-husband McIntosh, was staying in her mother’s New York City apartment while she dealt with a roach infestation at her own home.

“Ava has an apartment in the Village. It has a massive roach infestation,” Robach said about her daughter, explaining that the bug problem appeared to have stemmed from her next-door neighbor being a “hoarder.”

She recalled her daughter finding the roaches all throughout her apartment, including in her sheets, and crawling out of her air conditioning unit. “Armies of roaches making their way from his apartment to hers,” Holmes said.

“They are getting a new apartment in this building away from this man, this hoarder. But in the meantime, I’ve got people all in my apartment living with me,” Robach said.

She decided to give her family more space by staying over at her boyfriend’s apartment. When discussing what it’s like living together, Holmes said that he’s adjusted to the change. “I’ve enjoyed the time we’ve had together. It’s been a little different, but I’ve liked it,” he said.