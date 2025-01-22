Room heaters sold on Amazon recalled due to potential fire hazard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This winter is about to get even chillier for anyone with a Vornado VH2 whole room heater.

On January 16, the home product-based company voluntarily recalled their off-white, two-setting units “in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” due to potential safety and electrical issues, forcing owners to carefully unplug the heat source.

At this time, about 7,780 products have been recalled, according to CPSC. These heaters, sold for $90 on Amazon, include a thermostatic temperature control setting.

Vornado VH2 heaters recalled on January 16 due to potential fire hazards and electrical risks ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

“Vornado is voluntarily recalling certain VH2 Whole Room Heater units because the power cord can partially detach from the enclosure, which can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards,” the recall reads. “Please stop use immediately and follow the steps described below to obtain a replacement product.”

Anyone who purchased these units between August 2024 and October 2024 should immediately abide by the company’s recall guidelines. Faulty products will have either “JUL24” or “AUG24” in the serial number on the bottom-side silver label alongside a “TYPE VH2” specification.

Vornado urged owners to check their heaters by safely unplugging the product. If they find the unit has the at-risk code, they can register it to receive a “recall remedy.”

Customers can also check their serial numbers through the Vornado website.

This Vornado recall comes at an unfortunate time as cold weather temperatures are sweeping across states we never thought they would.

On Tuesday (January 21), Florida experienced the heaviest snowfall in history, with Pensacola getting hit with a whopping 9 inches.

What’s more, Louisiana saw 8 inches of snow land around the New Orleans International Airport. “This breaks (by a long shot) the previous record of 2.7 inches set on December 31st, 1963,” the National Weather Service declared.

This same winter storm has left at least 10 people dead in the U.S., as well as tens of thousands of people without power in the Southeast.

Hypothermia, a medical condition that occurs when one’s body temperature drastically drops below 95°F, was identified as the cause of death for at least one person. At the point of hypothermia, the body isn’t able to produce enough heat to make up for the heat loss which can cause organ and nervous system issues.

Symptoms of hypothermia include shallow breathing, shivering, memory loss, low energy, drowsiness, and loss of consciousnes. The resulting lack of social and spacial awareness can lead to other life-threatening behaviors.