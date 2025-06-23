Alison Hammond gives one-word response after viewer calls her ‘repulsive’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV presenter Alison Hammond has been left speechless after an online troll called her “repulsive”.

The 50-year-old TV personality is known and loved for her upbeat persona while presenting This Morning and co-hosting Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

The message in question was posted over a week ago, and read: “Any time we see you are on TV we switch channel.”

They went on to call her “repulsive” among other disparaging remarks.

Hammond apparently saw the post on X over a week later, sharing it on Saturday (21 June) alongside the response: “Wow”.

The post has been seen over 100,000 times since then, with fans rushing to her defence in the comments and sharing the positive impact Hammond has had on their lives.

“Alison is my favourite person on TV! And she’s stunning!” wrote one person. “So this is just laughable. Alison you are close to goddess in my eyes... in fact you just are. You are a goddess.”

“Hi Alison, can I just say that you are such bright star, a vibrant, amazing and beautiful,” added another. “I can only guess that it was an alien who decide to spew such bile. I implore you not to listen. Keep being you.”

“What a horrible nasty person,” said someone else. “How he can say that about you is beyond me, you never fail to make me smile even when I’m feeling low so thank you and keep being you xxx”.

Hammond first rose to fame as a civilian contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002, finishing in third place.

Hammond was left speechless at the comment as fans flooded her with compliments ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

During an appearance on Gaby Roslin's Magic Radio show earlier this year, Hammond reflected on her career in the years since leaving the Big Brother House.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “When you like look back, that chain of events was so correct for me. If I’d won it, I don’t think my life would have gone in the same direction. I’m just so grateful to Big Brother.”

The presenter, however, said that she had turned down the chance to appear on the forthcoming series of the celebrity edition.

Big Brother was relaunched by ITV in 2023, with the celebrity edition returning the following year.

Asked if she would ever compete on Big Brother again, Hammond responded: “Yeah, they asked me and I said no, I wouldn't do it again. I just think I've done it, haven't I?”