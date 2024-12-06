Alison Hammond addresses age gap relationship with 27-year-old boyfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alison Hammond has opened up about the 22-year age gap between herself and her boyfriend.

The 49-year-old This Morning host discussed her new relationship with David Putman, 27, saying that although there are more than two decades between them, they fit together like a “jigsaw”.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping UK for its forthcoming January issue, the TV presenter described Putnam as “so mature and sensible”.

“And the things he says to me... they’re just so lovely. It’s like a jigsaw; we fit and it all comes together,” she said.

Speaking about the age difference, she admitted: “Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand. People have said to me: ‘We get it now.’”

She added that when the term “toyboy” is used in reference to their relationship, she feels it “bears no relation to what we have at all”.

The Great British Bake Off presenter had been keeping her relationship under wraps until her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary told viewers in May 2023 that Hammond was “no longer available”.

Hammond, playing coy, asked: “What do you mean I’m not available… are you trying to say that I’m not available?”

open image in gallery Alison Hammond pictured on the cover of ‘Good Housekeeping UK’ ( Good Housekeeping UK/ Matthew Shave/PA Wire )

“I don’t know, now I’m really confused!” said O’Leary, before Hammond interjected, saying: “Am I not unavailable? Is there someone in my life? Well, you’ve just told the whole world, thanks!”

At the time, she told The Sun that she and her boyfriend had been together for a year and a half.

“He loves me to bits,” she said. “He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!”

open image in gallery Alison Hammond pictured in ‘Good Housekeeping UK’ ( Good Housekeeping UK/ Matthew Shave/PA Wire )

Hammond was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her 19-year-old son Aidan.

Speaking about her bond with her son, Hammond told Good Housekeeping that Aidan is “such a gentleman” and helps her so much.

She added that her son is a “calmer version” of herself.

“I’m all, ‘Woo-hoo!’ and he’s more, ‘Mum, chill.’ He doesn’t try to rein me in, though. He wouldn’t try to change me because, well, why mess with perfection?” she said.