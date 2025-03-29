Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alison Hammond reveals she turned down Big Brother return after 23 years

TV presenter first found fame on the popular reality series

Louis Chilton
Saturday 29 March 2025 11:35 EDT
Comments
Alison Hammond breaks a table on Big Brother

Alison Hammond has spoken about turning down a return to Big Brother, the programme that first launched her to fame.

Hammond, best known for hosting series such as This Morning, competed on the popular reality series as a civilian contestant back in 2002.

During an appearance on Gaby Roslin's Magic Radio show, Hammond reflected on her career in the years since leaving the Big Brother House.

"It's unbelievable,” she said. “When you like look back, that chain of events was so correct for me. If I'd won it, I don't think my life would have gone in the same direction. I'm just so grateful to Big Brother.”

Despite this gratitude, the presenter said that she had turned down the chance to appear on the forthcoming series of the celebrity edition.

Big Brother was relaunched by ITV in 2023, with the celebrity edition returning the following year.

Asked if she would do Big Brother again, Hammond responded: “"I just got asked and I said no.

“Yeah, they asked me and I said no, I wouldn't do it again. I just think I've done it, haven't I?”

Alison Hammond pictured in 2023
Alison Hammond pictured in 2023 (Getty Images)

In the years since Big Brother, Hammond has featured on a number of popular reality series across British TV, including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef and I Can See Your Voice.

Hammond’s effervescent, down-to-earth TV persona has made her a household name throughout much of the UK. Last November, viewers hailed an appearance on Great British Bake Off as “TV gold”.

In the episode, Hammond fell off a work surface while attempting to perform a roll. In a fit of laughter on the floor, the presenter told onlookers to “leave me” as she attempted to compose herself.

Co-host Noel Fielding described the fall “the best thing I’ve ever seen”; thankfully, the fall didn’t result in any injury for Hammond, and viewers at home were left in hysterics.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in