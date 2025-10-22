Le Creuset’s covetable cookware has held culinary status for more than 100 years. The French brand’s dutch ovens, skillets, and braisers are high-quality — but they come with the price tag to match. Thankfully, Le Creuset has inspired affordable look-alikes across the market, from Walmart to Target. Now, Aldi’s got in on the action, launching a $29.99 stockpot as part of this week’s Aldi Finds.

The stockpot is made from porcelain enamel for extra durability, while the cobalt blue glossy finish makes it a spitting image of Le Creuset’s similarly-sized $120 pots. Owing to its depth, it has endless versatility. Whether using it to boil corn on the cob or simmering a chilli, it’ll make the perfect addition to your cookware collection.

It’s a true fall essential, but as with all of Aldi’s Finds, the Crofton 12-quart stockpot won’t last long.

Aldi Crofton 12-quart porcelain enamel stockpot Returning to stores as part of Aldi Finds, the 12-quart stockpot is the perfect addition to your kitchenware ahead of the holidays. The large size makes it ideal if you're cooking for a crowd this Thanksgiving or batch cooking soups, ragu, or chilli for cozy evenings on the couch. At $29.99, it's only affordable, but IndyBest reviewers have also praised Aldi's cookware plenty in the past, describing the range as "good quality for the price". While we're yet to test this exact pot, reviews online have been positive. Made from porcelain enamel for a durable, long-lasting design, the pot comes in a stylish blue shade that's almost identical to Le Creuset's. Of course, you can never beat the real deal — Le Creuset's pots are made to last — but for just $29.99, this is an essential for cozy season.

