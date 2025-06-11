Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Rodgers has revealed that he got married, after keeping his wedding a secret for months.

The new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback confirmed the news on Tuesday, weeks after he was spotted wearing a ring on his finger during his first day of training for the team.

When reporters pointed out the ring, Rodgers confessed that he got married “a couple of months” ago. He also confirmed that he was wearing a wedding ring.

Even though he didn’t share any details about his new wife, Rodgers previously revealed in December that he was in a relationship. He publicly mentioned, for the first time, that he was dating a woman named Brittani.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he said while discussing some holiday stress during the December episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today.”

Aaron Rodgers revealed in December that he had a girlfriend name Brittani ( Getty )

AJ Hawk, Pat McAfree’s co-host and Rodger’s former teammate on the Green Bay Packers, jokingly questioned Brittani’s name, asking: “Spears?”

“Not Brittany Spears, no, this is Brittani with an 'i,’” Rodgers clarified. “She doesn’t watch [The Pat McAfee] show. She doesn’t have social media.”

When host Pat McAfee quipped that “Aaron was in love,” Rogers smiled in response and said: “It’s a good feeling, boys.”

In April, Rodgers gave an update about his love life, saying he was in a “serious relationship.”

“I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me,” he said during another appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

In May, Rodger was then spotted at the Kentucky Derby with a black band on his wedding ring finger, prompting rumors that he was married, which he just confirmed.

Before secretly tying the knot, Rodgers was previously engaged to actor Shailene Woodley before the nuptials were called off in 2022. According to InTouch, a source claimed that the actor was concerned Rodgers’s football career was coming first before their engagement.

Woodley, who is now rumored to be dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo, spoke out about the aftermath of her breakup with Rodgers, admitting in 2024 that she was still healing from a “broken heart.”

Rodgers also dated actor Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.