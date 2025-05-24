Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired Nascar driver Danica Patrick has opened up about her nearly three-year relationship with ex Aaron Rodgers, alleging that he was “emotionally abusive.”

Patrick, 43, dated the NFL quarterback, 41, from January 2018 to July 2020.

During a recent appearance on The Stage Steele Show, Patrick described her breakup with Rodgers as “the most amount of pain” she’s ever experienced.

“Because it was sudden, it felt like. It was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life,” she explained, alleging that the “nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.”

“People could never imagine that I would lack … any confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits,” Patrick said. “Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there."

The Independent has contacted Rodgers’ representative for comment.

Asked if she recognized at the time that the relationship was “emotionally abusive,” Patrick said: “Hindsight, I ignored it, but in real life, it was just like I just feel like — I would say all the time, ‘I’m built for hard things. I can handle hard things.’ And so I just saw it as a hard thing.”

She continued: “And my nature is to try harder and do more.

“And I was like, ‘What if I don’t do it for the right person?’ Like, what if I just get a stick up my ass about this and get too proud and go like, ‘You know what, I’m just done.’ Instead of going, ‘Man, just try a little harder, because what if you look back and wish you would have tried?’ Like, I would never want that in my life.”

The model and Sky Sports F1 commentator said her experience gave her “the greatest gift”: herself.

“It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself,” she said.

Patrick and Rodgers initially met in 2012 at the ESPY Awards. They kept in contact via email over the years, later confirming their relationship in 2020, according to People.

Following their split, Rodgers reflected fondly on their relationship, saying on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast in August 2022 that it had been “great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her.”

“We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques,” he said.

The former New York Jets player — who’s been embroiled in several controversies in recent years, including pushing several conspiracy theories related to the Sandy Hook shooting, 9/11 and COVID-19 vaccines — went on to date actor Shailene Woodley from early 2021 to February 2022. They were engaged but ultimately called things off.

Woodley, 33, who is currently rumored to be dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo, spoke out about the aftermath of her breakup with Rodgers, admitting in 2024 that she was still healing from a “broken heart.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)