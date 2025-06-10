Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Rodgers is a married man.

The new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback attended his first day of training for the team wearing a wedding band on his ring finger, after months of speculation that he had tied the knot.

When reporters pointed out the ring, Rodgers went on to confirm the news, telling the media that he got married ‘a couple of months’ ago and he was in fact wearing a wedding ring.

The former New York Jets quarterback first sparked marriage rumors at the Kentucky Derby last month, where he was also spotted wearing a wedding ring.

Prior to that, he appeared as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show in April, where he discussed his personal life, including being in a “serious relationship.”

Rodgers told reporters he got married ‘a couple of months’ ago ( Getty Images )

“I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me,” the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said. “To make a commitment to a team is a big thing.”

He previously addressed the relationship during a separate appearance on McAfee’s show in December 2024, telling co-host A.J. Hawk about a stressful situation regarding a package for someone named Brittani, not arriving on time. “I was a little bit worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn't showed up yet, so I'd been waiting on this to show up,” he said at the time.

Hawk responded by laughing, asking if the quarterback meant Britney Spears. “Not Britney Spears, no, this is Brittani with an 'i,’” Rodgers responded. Everyone on the show then began teasing Rodgers over his relationship with Brittani, telling him he was “in love.”

“It's a good feeling, boys. It is,” the football player confirmed.

Fans are assuming Brittani is the woman he married, though the two have largely remained private, and there is no presence of her on Rodgers’ social media accounts.

More to follow