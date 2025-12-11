Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This generation’s slang is driving teachers nuts.

Educators across the country are banning the term “67,” a nonsensical expression often blurted out, especially when “six” and “seven” are mentioned together, with one person saying “six” and others responding “seven.” It also comes with an accompanying “juggling” hand gesture.

The term comes from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7)”, referencing a 6’7” basketball player, which gained popularity through viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball, according to Merriam-Webster.

However, teachers report that the phrase has become a distraction in classrooms. Some educators are imposing consequences, from point deductions to essays, for students who use the term.

“I’ve been teaching for 20 years, and I’ve dealt with all sorts of slang — nothing has driven me crazier than this one,” Adria Laplander, a sixth-grade language arts teacher in Michigan, told Today.com.

Laplander is so over it that she made a TikTok video explaining her form of punishment for any student who utters the word or performs the hand gesture.

“We are not saying the words, ‘67’ anymore — if you do, you have to write a 67-word essay about ... what the word ‘67’ means,” Laplander said. "If you do it again, another 67-word essay. After five times, if you’re still saying, ‘67’ in this classroom, your essay is going to bop up to 670 words.”

Laplander stated that having students write essays is a mild consequence intended to restore order in class, although some still shout “67” outside her door to provoke reactions. She argues that slang can help connect with students, but not when it disrupts learning.

Other educators have used social media platforms to share tips on how to limit classroom “67” outbursts.

“Do not count out loud in class ... I was taking attendance and I said, ‘One, two, three, four, five, six, seven’” Levi Hawk said in a video, adding that his class then erupted into “67!”

A fed-up math teacher, who goes by Miss Gemnini on TikTok, warned students that saying “67” would result in losing 67 digital points, which are rewarded for good behavior.

“My goal with this is that you build some self-control,” she told her class in the video. “It’s getting a little ridiculous.”

New Jersey fourth-grade teacher Monica Choflet says the slang “67” has become so common in her class that students shout it whenever they hear a six or a seven.

open image in gallery The Today show explains the ‘67’ trend. Often shouted with a ‘juggling’ gesture, the slang is a nonsensical call-and-response where one person says ‘six’ and others reply ‘seven’ ( Jenna & Friends/NBC )

“I could say, ‘It’s 1:16 p.m., time for class and someone says, ‘67!’” Choflet told Today.com.

To curb the disruption, she requires offenders to write “I will not say ‘67’ in class” — six times for a first offense, seven for a second, and 67 for a third.

She’s also turned the term into a playful “call and response” to refocus her students, shouting “6!” as they reply “7!”

This method has been overwhelmingly helpful, with only two students writing lines for ignoring the ban.

“They thought I was kidding but once I made them write it for homework, they said, ‘Whoa, you were serious!’” Choflet said.

As crazy as it makes her, Choflet said she does appreciate the inside joke the slang has created with her students and colleagues.

“A co-worker and I went to a Bingo fundraiser and they called out ‘G-67,’” Chofle said.. “We looked at each other and said, ‘67.’”