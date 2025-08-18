Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Quiz: Which of these words made it into the Cambridge Dictionary this year?

Test your knowledge of the latest slang and trends with our quiz on the words newly added to the Cambridge Dictionary

Lauren MacDougall
Monday 18 August 2025 10:55 EDT
Comments
Thousands of new words have just been added to the Cambridge Dictionary
Thousands of new words have just been added to the Cambridge Dictionary (Getty/iStock)

Thousands of new words have just been added to the Cambridge Dictionary – proof, if ever it was needed, that the English language never stops evolving.

From TikTok slang to work-from-home hacks, 2025’s additions reflect how we talk, type, and scroll today.

Some terms feel like they have been around forever, others barely existed outside a meme until last year.

There are viral catchphrases from YouTube clips, lifestyle labels straight from Instagram, and even scientific jargon that has seeped into everyday conversation.

But do you know which ones made the cut in 2025? Time to put your knowledge of modern lingo to the test. Let us know how you fared in the comments.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in