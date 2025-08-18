Quiz: Which of these words made it into the Cambridge Dictionary this year?
Test your knowledge of the latest slang and trends with our quiz on the words newly added to the Cambridge Dictionary
Thousands of new words have just been added to the Cambridge Dictionary – proof, if ever it was needed, that the English language never stops evolving.
From TikTok slang to work-from-home hacks, 2025’s additions reflect how we talk, type, and scroll today.
Some terms feel like they have been around forever, others barely existed outside a meme until last year.
There are viral catchphrases from YouTube clips, lifestyle labels straight from Instagram, and even scientific jargon that has seeped into everyday conversation.
But do you know which ones made the cut in 2025? Time to put your knowledge of modern lingo to the test. Let us know how you fared in the comments.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments