Lifetime ban for teacher after using classroom object to assault pupil

Farooq Ahmed, 58, has been banned from teaching for life
Farooq Ahmed, 58, has been banned from teaching for life (PA Archive)
  • A 58-year-old teacher, Farooq Ahmed, has been banned from teaching for life after assaulting pupil at a Bradford academy.
  • The incident, which occurred on 24 November 2023 at Oasis Academy Lister Park, involved him hitting one pupil with a ruler and pushing/kicking a chair a second pupil was sitting on.
  • West Yorkshire Police issued Mr Ahmed with a conditional caution for assault by beating, and he resigned from his role in January 2024.
  • CCTV footage from the classroom contradicted Mr Ahmed's claim that the ruler only "may have brushed" the student's hand, showing a "deliberate flicking movement".
  • An investigation by the Teaching Regulation Agency found Mr Ahmed's conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected", leading to his indefinite prohibition from the profession.
