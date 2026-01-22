I followed Martin Lewis’s advice and got an electric blanket – this one has £20 off

Receiving hefty energy bills is hardly a surprise anymore, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow. Fortunately, there are some tips and tricks that can help you reduce the cost of your energy bill while staying cosy this winter.

Back in 2022, during the peak of the energy crisis, Martin Lewis’s website MoneySavingExpert.com published a guide to ‘heating the human, not the home’. Essentially, the idea is that it’s cheaper to focus on heating yourself than your whole house, and one way you can do this is by using an electric blanket to cut your heating bills.

This is guidance I took to heart, particularly when I was living in draughty flats and houses that were tricky – and expensive – to warm up using central heating. As a bonus, heating the human also helps to solve the all-too-common thermostat wars that see families and housemates fight over what temperature the heating should be set to.

My electric blanket is a winter staple, which is why I’ve been keeping an eye out for deals to help you get your own at a reasonable price. The one below made it into IndyBest’s guide to the best electric blankets, which means it’s been tested – and approved – by an expert reviewer.

Slumberdown elegantly warm luxury heated throw: Was £48, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you want an electric blanket that you can use pretty much anywhere in your house, not just on your bed, this may be the deal for you. This Slumbertown heated throw was IndyBest reviewer Caroline Preece’s absolute favourite, owing to its rapid heat and super-soft feel. “Slumberdown’s elegantly warm blankets feature faux‑mink microfleece that feels plush, and comes in shades that won’t shout ‘gadget’ on the sofa,” said Caroline.

Best of all, the running costs are low – just pennies per hour, according to the manufacturer. If you’ve been looking for an electric blanket deal, nab this one now and save £20.

