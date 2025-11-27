If you’re looking for new windows for your home, our Anglian Home Improvements review is here to help. We’ve done the analysis to guide you through what to expect, from cost to coverage, and how the company compares to the best double glazing companies in the UK.

And if you act fast, Anglian is offering the chance to win £5,000 on any order of new windows, doors or a conservatory. To be in with a chance, place your order before 7pm on Tuesday, 2 December 2025. Visit Anglian’s offers page for more details.

Get a quote for new windows for your home

Use our comparison tool to get a range of free quotes from leading installers like Anglian Home Improvements.

Upgrading your windows means choosing between local specialists and national brands. Anglian Home Improvements is one of the UK’s biggest installers, but size alone doesn’t guarantee the right fit for your home. In this review, we look at pricing, guarantees, product range and customer satisfaction to help you weigh up whether Anglian is the best option for your project.

It’s also worth gathering several quotes before you commit, as it will give you a clearer sense of typical double-glazing costs and improve your bargaining power.

What do Anglian Home Improvements do?

Anglian Home Improvements supplies and installs a wide range of home-upgrade products, with windows forming the core of its service. The company offers uPVC, aluminium and timber-framed windows in multiple styles, including casement, sash, bay and tilt-and-turn, and provides both double and triple glazing options.

Beyond windows, Anglian also installs doors, conservatories, roofline products and garden rooms, making it a full-service provider for homeowners planning larger renovation projects. All installations are carried out by its own network of fitters, and the company handles survey visits, manufacturing and aftercare in-house. This end-to-end approach allows Anglian to offer long guarantees and a consistent service across the UK.

Why choose Anglian Windows?

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

Founded: 1966

Guarantee: 10 years for products, 15 years for gas-filled sealed units

Best for: National coverage and range of styles

Anglian Home Improvements is the longest-running company on our list, established in 1966. Now owned by private equity firm Alchemy Partners, it fits over half a million windows, doors and other home products annually.

With operations across Britain, Anglian offers a wide range of services, including windows, doors, porches, blinds and conservatories. So if national reach and extensive product choice are your top priorities, Anglian Home Improvements should top your list. It offers a dizzying selection of uPVC, aluminium and timber models, with all sorts of sizes and colours.

Anglian manufactures its windows in its Norwich factory and can tailor them to your exact measurements. The range includes:

uPVC, aluminium and timber windows

Casement, sash, tilt-and-turn and bay styles

Secondary glazing for additional insulation

Anglian’s uPVC windows are especially popular for their durability and value. Timber frames offer a more traditional look, while aluminium appeals to modern homes.

Cost is one of our key assessment factors, and Anglian does have a reputation for being on the pricier side. However, the company also promises to match competitors’ uPVC window prices — a strong incentive to shop around before you commit.

Still, while it’s tempting to let Anglian Home Improvements match the lowest quote, don’t stop there. If you have chosen Anglian as your window fitter, then make sure to negotiate and see if any further discounts are available.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Anglian Home Improvements also offers money off if you recycle your old windows through the firm, which might make for a further attractive discount.

Anglian Home Improvements does provide finance options, though the advertised 12.9% APR is less competitive than most personal loans, with rates closer to half of what Anglian is offering being available. If you can, using your savings or arranging external financing may offer better value.

A big plus for Anglian, though, is the sheer choice available, with wooden options as well as uPVC and aluminium. The firm will also make sash windows, as well as the usual outward-opening casement style. Modern tilt and turn windows – the ones that will hinge at the bottom to allow a small vent at the top as well as hinging on the side – and bay windows are also on offer, as is secondary glazing.

How much do Anglian Home Improvements charge for new windows?

Anglian does not publish fixed prices online because costs vary by frame material, glazing type, window size and the complexity of the installation. However, based on industry averages and customer quote data, Anglian’s prices tend to sit in the mid-range of the national market.

For a standard white uPVC casement window, you can typically expect prices of £750–£1,200 per window, including installation. Larger windows, bays, or styles such as sash or tilt-and-turn will be higher.

On average, replacing the windows in a three-bed home with uPVC double glazing costs around £8,000–£14,000, though this depends on many factors like your location and specifications. To see how this compares with other installers, check out our guide to UK window prices.

Material choice is a major cost driver:

uPVC: Usually the most affordable option

Aluminium: Often 30–50% more expensive than uPVC

Timber: Typically the highest-priced due to manufacturing and maintenance requirements

Upgrades such as triple glazing, coloured frames and specialist security hardware can also raise the final quote.

Because pricing can vary widely between installers, gathering multiple quotes — including one from a local provider — is the best way to benchmark Anglian’s offer and understand whether the specification matches your budget and expectations.

Pros:

Wide range of materials and styles

Nationwide coverage

Established reputation

Cons:

Higher-than-average prices

Mixed customer reviews

What to look for in a quote

According to our research, the average three-bed house should cost about £4,500 to fit with new double-glazed uPVC windows, depending on location and window sizes.

It’s important to haggle, perhaps more than with other purchases. Windows are more of a buyer’s market, since unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while.

This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the installer and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same.

Smaller outfits that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

As well as using this guide, it is also worth getting personal recommendations. If a company has done a good job at a fair price for a friend or colleague, they will probably do the same for you.

open image in gallery The price you pay for double- or triple-glazing depends on the style, materials and many other factors, so it’s important to do your research. ( Getty/iStock )

What is Anglian Home Improvements’ customer service like?

As with most large national installers, experiences can vary depending on your local fitting team, how busy the company is, and the complexity of the installation.

Handling of complaints

Many customers report positive outcomes when issues are raised, particularly around snagging, minor defects or adjustments needed after installation. Anglian has a dedicated customer care team and, importantly, manages its manufacturing and aftercare in-house, which means it can usually resolve problems without involving third parties.

However, some reviews highlight slower response times during busy periods, delays in arranging remedial visits and instances where customers had to chase for updates. It’s important to note that these issues are common across the double-glazing industry.

Aftercare and guarantees

Anglian’s long guarantees, typically 10 years on most windows, provide a safety net if problems arise later. The company also uses the Independent Warranty Association (IWA) to protect deposits and guarantees, which adds an extra layer of reassurance if a dispute occurs.

Bottom line

Anglian offers structured aftercare and generally resolves issues, but the customer service experience can be inconsistent. Reading recent reviews for your local branch and asking about post-installation support during your quote appointment will give you a clearer sense of what to expect.

Who is better, Everest or Anglian?

Everest and Anglian are two of the UK’s best-known national window installers, and choosing between them largely comes down to the priorities of your project.

Product choice and materials

Both companies offer uPVC, aluminium and timber frames, as well as a full range of window styles. Anglian has a slightly broader selection of colours and finishes, while Everest is known for its premium timber options and higher-end security features.

Pricing and value

Everest typically positions itself at the higher end of the market, with prices often above the national average. Anglian tends to be more competitively priced and runs regular discounts, though final costs will still vary depending on the design and specification you choose.

Guarantees

Both offer long guarantees, but they differ in length depending on the product. Everest’s warranties are often highlighted as a strong selling point, while Anglian’s 10-year guarantees are standard for the industry.

Customer satisfaction

Reviews are mixed for both brands, a common theme in the double-glazing sector, but each has pockets of very positive feedback for product quality and negative feedback around delays or communication. The best approach is to compare recent reviews for your local area, as installer teams and service levels can vary regionally.

Bottom line

Neither company is universally “better”; it depends on what you value most. Everest may appeal if you prioritise premium materials and higher-spec security, while Anglian may suit those looking for broader style options, more competitive pricing and a large national network. Collecting quotes from both, as well as at least one local installer, is the most reliable way to compare costs, guarantees and overall fit for your home.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money, and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has reported on climate and green energy since its founding in 1986. We’ve reviewed hundreds of energy-saving products and services — from double glazing to the best window finance and other guides on green power.. Our reviews are backed by expert research, real customer feedback and transparent comparisons.