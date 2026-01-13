If you’re researching the best solar panels for your home, one of the first questions you’ll likely ask is how long they last. Knowing their lifespan helps you understand how many years of free electricity you can expect once the system has paid for itself.

The good news is that solar panels are built to last. Most modern systems have a lifespan of around 30 years, according to UK installer Glow Green, one of the key reasons the answer to “Are solar panels worth it?” is a clear yes.

Most panels are also backed by warranties of up to 25 years, giving homeowners long-term peace of mind, provided the system is properly maintained and the warranty conditions are met.

How long do solar panels last?

Most modern solar panels are designed to last 25 to 30 years, and often continue producing electricity well beyond that. This doesn’t mean they suddenly stop working after 25 years; rather, their efficiency slowly declines over time. On average, panels lose around 0.3–0.5% of output per year, meaning many systems are still generating 80–85% of their original capacity after 25 years.

Manufacturers typically offer performance warranties of 20–30 years, which guarantee a minimum level of output over time, alongside shorter product warranties that cover defects. Inverters, which convert solar energy into usable electricity, usually need replacing sooner – often after 10–15 years – and this is one of the main long-term maintenance costs to factor in.

Can you recycle solar panels?

Yes. Solar panels are covered under the EU’s Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE regulations), even since Brexit. WEEE regulations mandate the recycling of certain types of electronic goods in the UK at the end of their life. Much of a solar panel is glass and aluminium, which are readily recyclable. The silicon, plastic and other metals can also largely be recycled.

In fact, the IEA reports that 80–95% of a solar panel's materials can be recovered and reused. However, recycled solar panels in the UK are unlikely to be turned into new panels because solar panels aren’t currently manufactured here. Most are made in China.

But the components can be made into other things like glass for cars. For more on how they’re recycled, read our profile of a UK entrepreneur who has made it her mission to recycle used solar panels.

How to recycle solar panels

Recycling solar panels in the UK is a straightforward process, but it usually needs to be handled by specialists rather than done directly by homeowners. As explained above, because solar panels are classed as electrical waste (WEEE), they must be collected and processed through approved recycling schemes.

In most cases, the installer or manufacturer is the first place to start. Many are legally required to offer take-back schemes or can arrange collection when panels are replaced or upgraded. If you’re removing panels independently, licensed WEEE recycling centres can accept them, though you may need to arrange transport.

Once collected, panels are dismantled at specialist facilities. The aluminium frame and glass are removed first, followed by the recovery of silicon and other materials. While the recycling process is more complex than for household electronics, the majority of a panel can be reused in new products.

Solar panels should never be disposed of in general waste or landfill. If you’re unsure who is responsible for recycling, your local council or original installer can usually point you towards an approved scheme.

What does a solar panel warranty cover?

The warranty for solar panels generally covers two key areas: manufacturing defects and performance guarantees.

The first is straightforward: if your panels stop working due to a manufacturing fault, they should be repaired or replaced at no cost to you.

Most solar panels are not manufactured in the UK, so these issues are typically handled through your installer or supplier, who will coordinate with the overseas manufacturer or importer to arrange any replacement.

The second part of the warranty – the performance guarantee – is equally important but often less understood. All solar panels degrade over time as exposure to the elements slowly reduces their ability to convert sunlight into electricity. The rate of degradation varies by brand and quality, but it’s usually around 0.5% efficiency loss per year.

That means after 25 to 30 years, most high-quality panels will still generate around 85–90% of their original output. If your panels’ output drops below the level promised in the warranty (for example, below 80% after 25 years), you may be entitled to a repair, replacement, or compensation.

In short, a good warranty provides peace of mind that your investment will deliver reliable, long-term performance, even if your panels were made thousands of miles away.

How do I know if my solar panels have stopped working?

A noticeable drop in output is your best clue that all is not well, and you will see that in higher bills and lower payments for the power you sell to the grid. It is unlikely that power output will drop to zero because of faulty panels unless something has fallen on them. If your output collapses, your inverter or another key part of the system may be at fault.

What should I do with my solar panels after 30 years?

Probably nothing. You are likely to still get a decent amount of power from them and, so long as they are safely secured to your roof, they don’t need to be touched.

That being said, solar panel technology is improving year upon year, and after 30 years of development, you might find that far more power can be delivered for the same roof space, and it may be cost-effective to scrap them and replace them with new models. What’s more, the cost of solar panels in the UK may be less in the future than it is today.

Or, power could be a lot cheaper to buy from the grid, and new panels might make little sense. It is hard to peer that far into the future, other than knowing that you will still need electric power.

Either way, you will have had 30 years of use from them, if not longer. Solar panel efficiency has seen a dramatic rise since the technology’s inception, improving from about 6% in the 1950s to over 22% for the best commercial panels in 2026, with laboratory cells exceeding 47% efficiency. This tenfold increase in efficiency has been a key driver in making solar energy a mainstream, cost-effective renewable power source.

Should I insure my solar panels?

Yes. The warranty covers you if the solar panels are defective or don’t deliver the power output you have been promised, but if a tree falls on them, the manufacturer will not cover their replacement.

Most home insurance policies now cover solar panels, so make sure to check that yours does too, and to tell your home insurer that you have them.