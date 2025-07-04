Welcome to the Independent’s in-depth Glow Green solar review, our top pick for solar panel fitters.

If you’re interested in generating your own cheap solar power and you’re ready to choose a company to fit your solar panels and connect them to your home, this guide will help you compare options and costs.

Glow Green has been around since 2011, making it one of the longer-established solar fitting companies. It also offers a fixed-cost guarantee, which will appeal to many buyers looking to keep to a budget.

It’s also one of the cheapest options on the market.

There are about 4,000 solar installers in the UK, making the choice a dizzying one. But most only operate in certain areas, thinning the field for many homeowners.

We compared the cost of solar panels, warranty, and factors such as solar panel grants and customer satisfaction to curate a list of the best solar panel installers. Our top pick is Glow Green because of its 14 years in the market and competitive pricing.

But if access to certain panels or a longer guarantee is your top priority, we have other fitters on our expert list.

Why Glow Green?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £795 to £1,195

With a battery pack: £945 to £2,295 with 5kW battery

Guarantee length: 5 years, insurance-backed

Area covered: All of Great Britain

Typical time from inquiry to installation: 87 days

Founded: 2011

As well as being affordable, Glow Green has access to high-power 500w panels from Chinese firm Perlight, whereas most competitor panels push out 400-450 watts.

These are a good option if your roof space is limited, as you will get maximum output for the area that you have. Panels are one of the cheaper parts of a solar installation — most of the cost goes on scaffolding and labour.

Perlight panels also offer a 30-year guarantee, the longest we have seen in the UK, which may provide some comfort for those who don’t want to have to rent scaffolding again for a while.

Perlight panels boast high pressure resistance, meaning they should be able to withstand the bumps, bangs, and harsh conditions that 30 years on a roof will bring.

( Howard Mustoe )

Glow Green will also fit DMEGC Infinity panels, which came top of our best solar panels roundup.

DMEGC is considered a tier-1 solar panel manufacturer, an industry term for the biggest and longest-running solar panel makers, which have solid financial strength. The status is not a be-all and end-all for solar panel buyers, but does indicate that a company has a good chance of honouring its guarantees and that its manufacturing processes are solid, which is useful when you consider how long the panels need to last.

The DMEGC Infinity solar panel provides a good compromise between power output, long warranty and decent power longevity, offering more than 87 per cent of its box-fresh output after 30 years.

What else can Glow Green solar do?

Glow Green can fit heat pumps, EV chargers, boilers, and air conditioning units.

The company is also a Tesla Premium-certified installer and a Duracell platinum partner for battery fittings.

This means choosing them affords some choice when it comes to panels, batteries, and other gear.

Choosing to get a heat pump — perhaps using the government’s grant scheme to save money — along with solar panels and other green upgrades at the same time could help you negotiate a better deal.

We went along to watch a Glow Green installation, so we can attest to the quality of the company’s work. The takeaway from this Glow Green solar review is that the company stands out in a crowded and competitive market owing to its competitive pricing, product range, and excellent track record.

Pros:

Long guarantee

Fixed costs

Established firm

Plenty of product choice

Cons:

Some mixed reviews

Common questions about Green Glow solar panel installations

How much does Glow Green solar panel installation cost?

Glow Green charges between £795 and £1,195 per installed kilowatt for a standard house. If you include a 5kW battery pack, prices range from £945 to £2,295.

Is Glow Green a certified solar installer?

Yes. Glow Green is a Tesla Premium Certified Installer and a Duracell Platinum Partner for battery installations.

How long does Glow Green take to install solar panels?

On average, installation takes around 87 days from the initial enquiry to completion, although this can vary depending on demand and site conditions.

Which solar panels does Glow Green offer?

Glow Green installs Perlight 500W panels with a 30-year performance warranty, as well as DMEGC Infinity panels, which are tier-1 rated.

Does Glow Green operate across the whole UK?

Glow Green covers all of Great Britain, offering installations from Cornwall to Scotland.