If it’s time for a new set of windows for your home, we’re here to answer all your questions on double glazing and provide a detailed Coral Windows review, our top-rated installer in Yorkshire.

When it comes to replacing or upgrading your windows with double glazing, you have a choice of local and national operators. Make sure to gather multiple quotes to get the best price.

We have assessed a number of factors in curating a list of the best double glazing companies, including price, guarantee options, national reach and security. Coral topped our list of based on price, warranty and customer reviews.

Why choose Coral Windows?

Area covered: Yorkshire

Founded: 1990

Guarantee: 15 years for uPVC windows, 10 years for locks and mechanisms

Best for: Payment terms, very good reviews and long guarantee, but only in the Yorkshire area

For readers wondering who owns Coral Windows, the company was founded by managing director John Valente, who still runs it today. Coral Windows was established by Valente in 1990 and, as such, it’s one of the longest-running firms we have reviewed and our best-rated fitter overall.

The family-run company covers the Yorkshire region and has its own security technology called SmartFrame, which detects intrusions and sends alerts to a smartphone app as well as triggering an alarm. It also reminds you to close windows and doors when you leave your home.

Coral is notable for not taking a deposit on work. Founder Valente says: “Whether we do a £4k window job or £50k conservatory or extension, we do not take one penny of deposit. The customer sees the product before they part with a penny. We are family-run, and have survived several recessions and Covid.”

This approach helps answer a common customer concern: are Coral Windows expensive? For large-scale jobs, their payment structure can actually reduce upfront costs. These payment terms, together with the firm’s reputation, mean it snags our top spot in spite of its relatively small coverage.

Opting for smaller companies when buying new windows can be a good option since your business is a bigger deal for them than it would be for a national operator.

It also means showrooms may be closer – Coral has sites in Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Sheffield.

The company sponsored West Yorkshire police cars, which helped boost business in the area. Its products have also been accredited by the force.

As for products, Coral has a range of styles including casement, sash, tilt and turn and bay.

One downside is that Coral only offers uPVC windows. If you want timber or aluminium, you will have to look elsewhere.

Coral offers interest-free credit on half the value of the work for two years. You just have to pay the first half when the work is done. This is one of the better offers we have seen, although you will need to spend £9,900 or more, so it works only for big homes. The offer isn’t valid for conservatories, either.

If you want to borrow the full amount with Coral, you will pay 11.9 per cent APR, which is in line with other fitters and cheaper than borrowing on your credit card, but better rates may be available through personal loans.

As well as conservatories, Coral offers triple glazing with A+ energy ratings. Triple glazing is a good option for those looking to invest and really slash their energy bills. For most people, insulation and cutting draughts are probably cheaper things to do first. But some homes with good insulation will benefit from triple glazing.

Pros:

Rare interest-free credit if you spend enough

No deposit

Good reviews

Long guarantee

Cons:

Yorkshire only

What to look for in a quote

Not sure whether you need double glazing or secondary glazing? Our guide breaks down the pros and cons. According to our research, the cost of double glazing for an average three-bed house should be about £4,500 to fit with new double-glazed uPVC windows, depending on location and window sizes.

It’s important to haggle, perhaps more than many with other purchases. Windows are more of a buyer’s market, since unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while.

This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the installer and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same.

Smaller outfits that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

As well as this guide, it is also worth getting personal recommendations. If a company has done a good job at a fair price for a friend or colleague, they will probably do the same for you.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and other guides on green power.

FAQs

Should I get double or triple glazing?

While double glazing is the usual choice for a home outside of a heavily restricted planning area, triple glazing could be a good option for some buyers, especially those in windy locations or those on busy, noisy roads. Expect to pay 15-30 per cent more than for double glazing.

These windows are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

What is the average cost for double glazing?

The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500, according to research by The Independent.

The price you will pay for a new set of double glazing depends heavily on the style, materials, colours and glazing type of your windows, together with how many you need and where you are in the country.

Most buyers opt for white uPVC, which is a type of plastic. It does not rust or rot, an advantage over wood, and it is cheaper than aluminium, the other popular low-maintenance material. It also doesn’t bend like aluminium can.

You can also read our guide on UK window prices for a more detailed breakdown by region and material.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of double glazing?

Pros:

Loads of styles

Cost effective

Insulates well

Cuts noise

