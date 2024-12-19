Zoe has lowered the price of its health monitoring app to solve the UK’s ‘health crisis’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Science and nutrition company Zoe is the brainchild of Professor Tim Spector, a medical doctor and professor of epidemiology at King’s College London, and the company’s CEO Jonathan Wolf. Created to track your health and improve your diet using a CGM (continuous glucose monitor) and the connected app, Zoe encourages healthier eating habits and supposedly, a longer life.

But as with any hi-tech health wearable, there’s a cost. The app requires a membership and though not extortionate, this fee can deter potential users. So, in a bid to make the technology more accessible to more people in the UK, Zoe has lowered its prices.

CEO Jonathan Wolf has explained that “the UK’s health crisis is getting worse, while the government seems stuck in the waiting room. We need to get serious about the terrible ultra processed food we are feeding ourselves and our kids. Without immediate action, the future of our nation’s health is at serious risk."

The decision to lower the cost of Zoe comes off the back of what its founders have called a “ticking time bomb” of poor nutrition and unhealthy habits. A Zoe membership will now start from £9.99 a month – a 60 per cent drop in price from the original £24.99 a month.

However, bear in mind that this will either be paid in a four-month up-front subscription to cover the costs of testing the blood and stool samples you send off to the lab to get set up or a 12-month subscription.

When our tester tried Zoe, she found that it offered her insights about how to prevent blood sugar spikes and manage symptoms of PCOS more effectively. “I found the readings on the sensor reinforced and drove home what I anecdotally knew about sugar: eat it solo or before protein and fat and you’re in for a much higher spike than if you’re considered about where you place sugar in your diet. That evening, I followed the suggestion of Zoe guidance on sugar and went for a walk on the way home, to reduce the amount soaring around my blood and, lo and behold, everything levelled out fairly quickly.”

The CGM, which you wear on your arm, monitors your blood sugar levels and offers science-first advice on gut health and personalised nutrition. The brand also suggests making use of other resources like its podcast and newsletter Spector’s Food for Life cookbook, which all offer tips and actionable advice on how to manage weight, prevent gut, hormone and mood imbalances and stave off ill health.

Zoe app and testing kit: Subscription from £9.99, Zoe.com

open image in gallery ( Zoe )

Of course, you don’t necessarily need a continuous glucose monitor to tell you whether you’re eating too much processed food or sugar – we often know this about ourselves without needing to be told. However, tools like this can often make a huge difference when it comes to reminders, cues and making small lifestyle changes. The app may tell you to do something very simple, but long term, that simple action could make a huge difference to your health.

Many trackers, wearables and health apps can be expensive, so the decision to lower its prices means that Zoe is now among the most affordable options, while also being one of the most accurate.

Jonathan Wolf has said: “We’re excited to announce this reduction in our monthly pricing, ensuring that our science and advice is more accessible than ever. We’re proud to be empowering millions to take their health into their own hands.”

