I review gym bags for a living – this is the one I use every day

I don’t travel light. As a fitness journalist, my average office day requires a laptop, notepads, workout clothes, gym gear, wash stuff and enough food to feed a small-to-medium horse.

As a result, I used to cycle to the train station with a rucksack on my back and several tote bags (read: bags for life) hanging from my handlebars – an approach that made me less than popular on the tube. But no more.

This ceased to be a problem when Stubble and Co. sent me its kit bag to test. This waterproof backpack boasts a cavernous main compartment, plenty of smaller pockets for valuables, a heavily-padded laptop sleeve and even a hidden zippered section on the underside for used shoes and gym kit.

The result? I no longer look like a travelling circus every time I head into the office, and no colleagues need to be subjected to the scent of my used workout clothes.

Read on to find out why I haven’t considered switching up my commuter bag for the last 12 months.

How I tested

( Harry Bullmore )

I crammed the Stubble & Co bag to test its credentials, then saw how easily I could access everything without having to litter the floor of the changing room. I also tested everything from comfort and utility, to functionality, materials and use for travelling.

Read more: Best gym bags for 2026, tried and tested by a fitness writer