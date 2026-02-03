I review gym bags for a living – this is the one I use every day
This Stubble & Co bag has streamlined my days
I don’t travel light. As a fitness journalist, my average office day requires a laptop, notepads, workout clothes, gym gear, wash stuff and enough food to feed a small-to-medium horse.
As a result, I used to cycle to the train station with a rucksack on my back and several tote bags (read: bags for life) hanging from my handlebars – an approach that made me less than popular on the tube. But no more.
This ceased to be a problem when Stubble and Co. sent me its kit bag to test. This waterproof backpack boasts a cavernous main compartment, plenty of smaller pockets for valuables, a heavily-padded laptop sleeve and even a hidden zippered section on the underside for used shoes and gym kit.
The result? I no longer look like a travelling circus every time I head into the office, and no colleagues need to be subjected to the scent of my used workout clothes.
Read on to find out why I haven’t considered switching up my commuter bag for the last 12 months.
How I tested
I crammed the Stubble & Co bag to test its credentials, then saw how easily I could access everything without having to litter the floor of the changing room. I also tested everything from comfort and utility, to functionality, materials and use for travelling.
Stubble and co. kit bag 30l
- Capacity 30l/45/60l
- Colours All black/midnight blue/sand/yellow
- Chest strap? Yes
- Why we love it
- Huge capacity with plenty of pockets
- Robust, protective and waterproof
- Clever design
- Comfortable
- Take note
- Expensive
I’m an odd candidate for reviewing fitness gear because I firmly believe exercise should be affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.
I spent years making decent fitness progress with the cheapest gym membership going, an assortment of used water bottles and a ripped up old towel for mopping my brow, all transported in a plastic bag.
With prices starting at £145, this Stubble and Co. bag could be seen as the antithesis to this approach. However, I’d happily recommend it to anyone looking to drop a few quid on a quality gym bag that lasts.
The best endorsement I can give the bag is that I use it daily. In my role as a fitness writer, I’m fortunate enough to be sent rather a lot of free kit. Of these items, there are a select few I actually use on a regular basis, but this rucksack remains a permanent fixture in my routine, whether I’m heading to the gym or the office.
I have the 30l Stubble and Co kit bag – the smallest on offer, behind the 40l and 65l options. Yet it still has Mary Poppins properties when it comes to what fits inside. I’ve happily carted half my life across London in perfect comfort, with the adjustable padded straps and chest strap ensuring a secure fit.
The waterproof exterior means I don’t have to worry about my laptop when the heavens invariably open above the UK, and handles on either side allow me to carry it at my waist when manoeuvring tightly-packed tube journeys.
Finally, after more than a year of consistent use, the Stubble and Co. kit bag still looks like it did the day I first unboxed it. In the same timespan, a fellow gym-goer (who shall remain nameless) has gone through two £30 gym bags. Their third is looking a tad worse for wear too.
The verdict: Stubble and Co.’s kit bag
To summarise: this is not a cheap rucksack – far from it – but it is a very good one.
For anyone looking to invest in a comfortable, versatile and quality product that will stand the test of time, the Stubble and Co. kit bag is the best I’ve tried – and as the man behind our best gym bags roundup, I’ve tried rather a lot. For these reasons, it earns a five-star review and my seal of approval.
