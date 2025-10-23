I asked four nutritionists for their meal deal choices – here are their top tips for a healthier lunch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Say the phrase “meal deal” to anyone in the UK and they’ll know what you mean. This sandwich/snack/drink combo has been serving office-goers and beyond for more than two decades, and it’s an undeniably practical lunch option.

But with talk of ultra-processed foods and fibremaxxing rife, it’s hard to argue the case for meal deals being the healthiest or most satisfying choice – particularly with Tesco sharing that its most popular picks in recent years have been the sausage, bacon and egg triple sandwich, McCoy's flame grilled steak crisps and a 500ml bottle of Coca-Cola.

However, times are changing, and many people are making efforts to tweak their lunches for the better – in 2024, crisps lost the top snack spot at Tesco to a pot of two hard boiled eggs, while the breakfast sarnie made way for the chicken club sandwich. So, I asked certified nutritionists to visit a specific British supermarket and pick a meal deal, then explain the rationale behind their choices. The hope: to provide a roadmap to a more nutritious on-the-go lunch for readers.

Every expert I spoke to agreed a balance of protein and carbohydrates was a good place to start, fibre should be prioritised, and a few servings of fruits and vegetables was always appreciated where possible. But beyond this, choices varied for reasons spanning health, preferences and individual dietary needs. Here’s what they had to say.

Kerry Beeson BSc (nutritional medicine), nutritional therapist at Prep Kitchen

Supermarket: Tesco

Choice:

Main: Salmon sushi

Snack: Carrots and hummus

Drink: Water

Why?

“An ideal lunch will provide you with around 20g of protein to support numerous functions in the body, including immune support, growth and repair and enzyme and hormone synthesis,” Beeson explains. “You’ll also want it to contain fibre – at least 6g per 100g – to keep you feeling fuller for longer, help balance blood sugar and aid digestive regularity.

“Aim to include some healthy fats to support and maintain bodily cells and organs, and at least a couple of portions of fruit and vegetables to provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants – regular [fruit and vegetable] intake is associated with a lower risk of serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke and cancer.”

Beeson generally recommends aiming for 500-700 calories for the meal, although this will depend on your personal needs as well as your health and fitness goals. She also favours natural, unprocessed and ethical ingredients.

“Other things to watch out for on labels is the sodium [salt] content – we should eat no more than 5-6g of salt per day,” she says. “We should try to keep our sugar intake below 30g total per day, so check the amount of sugar in the carbohydrate content.”

Beeson is coeliac and avoids dairy products. When these factors are considered, alongside the criteria above, she says there are usually slim pickings at Tesco, particularly in smaller stores.

“They don’t offer many gluten-free options aside from a sandwich or two,” she says. “For the snack, carrot batons and hummus add some fibre and a little protein, as well as providing some of my plant-based daily intake.

“For a drink, I’d probably opt for water or a smoothie, as these were the only healthy options I could find.”

open image in gallery Nutritionists recommended prioritising fibre, protein, fruits and vegetables from wholefood sources where possible when choosing your lunch ( Alamy/PA )

Anna Markusson, in-house clinical nutritionist at Bettervits

Supermarket: Sainsbury’s

Choice:

Main: Smoked salmon salad with baby potatoes

Snack: Seasonal fruit (eg. apple pieces)

Drink: Dash sparkling water

Why?

“I always focus on wholefoods rather than processed ones,” says Markusson. “Then finding a good balance [to your meal] means making sure there’s enough protein, plenty of greens and a moderate amount of carbohydrates.”

Her food choices are based around her personal goals, which she describes as feeling good and supporting her body with the nutrients it needs for long-term health.

“That means choosing meals that leave me feeling satisfied, focused and energised, without the dips and crashes that often come from processed or overly refined foods,” Markusson explains. “I prioritise balance with meals that both nourish me and taste good, because food is not only about health but just as much about enjoyment.”

For this reason, Markusson’s choices above consider both the items’ nutritional properties and her personal flavour preferences.

“The smoked salmon salad provides protein, fibre and omega-3, which are essential for brain health, reducing inflammation and maintaining steady energy levels,” she says. “The vegetables in the salad contribute valuable micronutrients and extra fibre, while the potatoes offer a small but balanced source of carbohydrates.

“I would add an apple or pear as they’re in season, rich in fibre and bring a refreshing natural sweetness. For the drink, I like Dash because it feels almost like drinking a soda but without the sugar, and it has a clean, refreshing taste without unnecessary additives.”

open image in gallery High-sugar fizzy drinks offer little nutritional value at lunch ( Getty/iStock )

Nutritionist Mark Gilbert, nutritionist for the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge weight plan

Supermarket: Morrison’s

Choice:

Main: Ham and cheese sandwich

Snack: Apple, grape and strawberry snack pack

Drink: High-protein Starbucks iced coffee

Why?

“For £4.00, this meal provides a whopping 42 grams of protein from mostly high-quality sources, keeping me feeling full and helping support growth and recovery for my muscles,” says registered nutritionist Gilbert. “It has less than one third of my recommended sodium, and although it has 30 grams of sugar, about half is from fruit, which is nutrient-dense and contains healthy phytochemicals.”

He adds that, ideally, the iced coffee would not contain carrageenan – a thickening agent and stabiliser that’s often found in drinks like oat milk and products like yogurt and ice cream – as this has been associated with a variety of gut issues, “but occasional intake is not likely to be a problem in people who don’t have IBS or IBD”.

“Finally, I like ham and cheese, although arguably for those with high blood pressure it could be too high in salt for those who are sodium sensitive,” he adds.

Inversely, there are three things he purposefully swerved when picking his meal deal; crisps, high-sugar drinks and foods that are high in sugar or starch.

Crisps fall outside the government’s Eatwell Guide, which is designed to help people eat a balanced, health-promoting diet. Alongside products such as chocolate, cakes, biscuits, full-sugar soft drinks and ice cream, the guide claims “these foods are not needed in the diet and so, if included, should only be done so infrequently and in small amounts”.

Gilbert says crisps are likely to prompt a swift spike in blood sugar levels and provide little nutritional value, leaving you hungry and undernourished. This is echoed by other drink and snack options such as chocolate bars and fizzy drinks, which often contain high levels of sugar and calories with limited nutritional payback.

“Even most granola bars and other bars marketed as being ‘healthy’ fall into this trap,” he says. “So, read the label, and if you are going to go for one of these options, try to find one higher in protein and fibre, and lower in sugar and processed starches.”

open image in gallery All of the featured experts favoured foods high in fibre, such as fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, beans, pulses and legumes ( Getty/iStock )

Bethany Eaton, nutritionist and founder of Nush

Supermarket: Marks and Spencer

Choice:

Main: Nutritious nutty superfood salad

Snack: Cocoa and peanut protein ball

Drink: Fiery ginger kombucha

Why?

"When I’m dashing around London, I always find myself in an M&S Food Hall,” says Eaton. “Their meal deal is one of the better options on the high street because of the quality of the ingredients and the fact that many choices are low in ultra-processed foods.”

She praises the salad for its gut health credentials and ability to fill you up effectively.

“It’s packed with quinoa, edamame and nuts, plus a cannellini bean and sesame tahini dip. You’re getting two of your five-a-day, nearly 16g of fibre and a wide variety of plant foods, all of which help you towards the recommended 30 plants per week for optimal gut microbiome support.”

According to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, 96 per cent of UK adults are falling short of their 30g daily fibre requirements. Fibre can be found in wholegrains, beans, legumes, pulses, fruits, vegetables and more, with an article published in the Nutrients journal concluding “there are clear associations between dietary fibre intake and multiple pathologies including cardiovascular disease, colonic health, gut motility and risk for colorectal carcinoma”. For these reasons, upping your intake can be a simple, health-promoting move.

Eaton aims fore both protein and fibre in every meal and snack, with her chosen cocoa and peanut protein ball offering a decent hit of both. She usually then opts for water as her drink, but adds a fiery ginger kombucha when she’s craving a bit more flavour.

“It’s refreshing, lower in sugar than most soft drinks, and the ginger variety adds a digestive boost too,” she explains.

open image in gallery While informed decisions can increase the nutritional value of your meal deal, the nutritionists I spoke to still recommended eating pre-prepared or home-cooked food where possible ( Alamy/PA )

Can a meal deal be a healthy lunch option?

Every suggestion above is different. This goes to show that finding the right meal choice for you will depend on individual factors such as your preferences, dietary needs, age, size and health and fitness goals.

Our experts agree that compiling a nourishing lunch can be tricky, with most meal deal shelves dominated by “processed foods, white bread and pasta, fizzy drinks and sugary snacks”. But most people can find a combination that works for their lifestyle by considering the common denominators below:

Prioritise protein and fibre.

Aim for wholefoods where possible and try to limit more processed inclusions – unrecognisable ingredients on the back of the packet are a good signifier of this latter camp.

Look to eat at least two portions of fruit and vegetables per meal.

Include a total number of calories that works for your current health and fitness goals.

Avoid crisps, sugary snacks and sugary fizzy drinks except on rare occasions.

“For sustained energy release and good digestion, include fibre and fermented foods, and to ensure you’re eating at least five to seven portions of fruit and vegetables daily, you want your lunch to ideally contain at least two portions,” says Beeson. “Finally, an individual might have dietary preferences, religious restrictions or food allergies or intolerances which will affect their choices.”

Another fairly uniform point among the nutritionists I spoke with was a desire to see more nutritious options available for meal deals.

Gilbert says: “I would love to see more options with less starch, sugar and refined oils in meal deals, and with more protein and unprocessed foods.”

“The other point I would add is the importance of variety,” says Markusson. “Even if you find a healthy ‘go-to’ meal deal, it’s best not to rely on the same option every single day. Your body benefits from a wide range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, so mixing up your choices not only makes meals more enjoyable but also ensures better overall nutrition.”

What is the healthiest lunch option?

Making informed choices using the points above can create a pretty nutritious meal deal, offering a time-savvy lunch option, but our featured nutritionists still prefer eating pre-prepared, home-cooked food whenever their schedules allow for it.

“I only buy meal deals if I’m in the office and I haven’t brought my own lunch,” says Beeson.

“Cooking at home will always be the better option, not only from a price perspective but also because you have full control over what goes into your food,” adds Magnusson. “The challenge with supermarkets is the temptation to grab a sandwich with crisps and a sugary drink, which unfortunately offers very little nutritional value.

“Personally, I always try to cook a bit extra at dinner so that I have enough for lunch the next day, which makes healthy eating both easier and more cost-effective.”

