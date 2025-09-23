Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The return to school always brings with it a new routine – packed lunches to think about, dinners to throw together after work and the creeping dread of spending half your evening at the stove.

That’s where the air fryer comes in. Once a lockdown novelty, it’s now the secret weapon of weeknight cooking, turning out golden spuds, juicy chicken wings or even a banh mi stuffed with sesame-crusted meatballs in a fraction of the time (and with less washing up).

This month’s Budget Bites in collaboration with Sorted Food is built around three recipes that prove just how versatile it can be – from salmon roasted on jammy tomatoes and capers, to sticky-sweet wings with a punchy gnocchi salad, and a beefy spin on the classic Vietnamese sandwich.

Each dish is quick, affordable and packed with flavour, the kind you’d never guess came from an appliance that sits quietly on your countertop.

To make life easier, we’ve pulled together a one-stop shopping list so you can blitz the weekly food shop in one go.

Whether you’re feeding the family after school, rustling up something satisfying after a late commute, or just trying to keep your food budget in check, these recipes are proof you don’t need to compromise on flavour or fun.

Shopping list

5 cloves garlic

30g fresh ginger

1 fennel bulb

1 medium carrot

250g new potatoes

200g cherry tomatoes

1 lime

1 lemon

30g fresh parsley

30g fresh coriander

250g beef mince

500g chicken wings

2 salmon fillets, skin on

500g pre-cooked gnocchi

1 baguette

5 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp sriracha

3 tsp honey

1 tbsp gochujang

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp + 1 tsp cider vinegar

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tbsp + 1 tsp caster sugar

30g dried panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp capers

Salmon with roasted cherry tomato, capers and new potatoes

open image in gallery Flaky salmon meets jammy tomatoes and crisp potatoes – a speedy dinner that feels far fancier than the effort it takes ( Sorted Food )

Flaky salmon cooked on jammy tomatoes, garlic, capers, and potatoes, all in the air fryer. This dish is quick, zesty, and effortlessly delicious.

Ingredients:

250g new potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

200g cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp capers

1 clove garlic

2 salmon fillets, skin on

1 lemon

30g fresh parsley

Method:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 190C. Quarter or half 250g of new potatoes, place in the air fryer basket and drizzle over 1 tbsp of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

2. Cook the potatoes in the air fryer for 10-12 minutes until they are just golden on the edges and almost cooked through.

3. Pop 200g of cherry tomatoes and 2 tbsp of capers in with the potatoes. Peel and slice 1 clove of garlic and chuck it in as well. Give it a toss, then air-fry for about 6-8 minutes. The tomatoes should start to break down and become a little jammy.

4. Pat 2 fillets of salmon dry with a paper towel. Finely grate over the zest from 1 lemon and season both with salt and pepper. Drizzle over 1 tbsp of olive oil and give them a rub. Place the salmon skin-side down onto the potatoes and tomatoes. Wash your hands after handling raw fish.

5. Pop the basket back into the air fryer and cook for 6-8 minutes, until the salmon is opaque, light pink orange throughout.

6. Finely chop 30g of parsley.

7. Remove the salmon. Stir half of the parsley through the potatoes and tomatoes.

8. Divide the potatoes and tomatoes onto plates and top each with a fillet of salmon. Squeeze over the juice from 1 lemon and scatter over the remaining parsley.

Honey-lime ginger wings with gnocchi salad

open image in gallery Sticky wings with a fiery kick, paired with a zesty gnocchi salad that’ll win over even the carb-sceptics ( Sorted Food )

Sticky-sweet chicken wings air-fried to perfection. Served alongside a punchy gnocchi salad for a fiery, fresh twist on your usual summer spread.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 lime

15g fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic

500g chicken wings

500g pre-cooked gnocchi

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp gochujang

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp cider vinegar

10g fresh coriander

Method:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 200. In a large mixing bowl, mix together 2 tbsp of honey, 2 tsp of soy sauce. Finely grate in the zest and juice from 1 lime. Peel and grate 15g of ginger and 1 clove of garlic. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper.

2. Add 500g of chickens wings to the marinade and toss to coat. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat.

3. Chuck the wings into the air fryer basket and cook for 25 minutes, flipping halfway. Half fill a kettle and put it on to boil for the gnocchi.

4. Tip the gnocchi into a large mixing bowl and cover with water from the kettle. Set aside for 5 minutes to cook while you make the dressing. Once cooked, drain through a colander.

5. In a large mixing bowl, add 2 tbsp of mayonnaise, peel and finely grate 1 clove of garlic, add 1 tbsp of gochujang, 1 tsp of caster sugar, 1 tsp of cider vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give it a whisk.

6. When the gnocchi are cool, shake off any excess water and transfer them to the mixing bowl with the dressing and toss.

7. Finely chop 10g of coriander and mix half through the salad, reserving the rest for later.

8. Divide the wings and the salad on plates. Scatter over the remaining coriander. Grab some napkins and enjoy!

Sesame-crusted beef metabll banh mi

open image in gallery A crusty baguette stuffed with sesame-crusted meatballs and tangy pickles – Vietnam via your air fryer ( Sorted Food )

A banh mi is a Vietnamese sandwich known for bold flavour and crunch. This twist has beef meatballs, pickles and sriracha mayo in a crusty baguette.

Ingredients:

1 fennel bulb

1 medium carrot

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp cider vinegar

250g beef mince

2 cloves garlic

15g fresh ginger

1 tsp fish sauce

30g dried panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp sesame seeds

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp honey

1 baguette

20g fresh coriander

Method:

1. Cut 1 fennel bulb in half lengthwise, then slice as thinly as possible crosswise. Chuck the slices into a medium mixing bowl. Peel 1 carrot and discard the skin, then continue to peel the carrot into ribbons into the same mixing bowl as the fennel. Add 1 tbsp of caster sugar, 2 tbsp of cider vinegar, 1 tbsp of water and a good pinch of salt to the veg. Give it a toss to combine, then set aside to pickle.

2. Preheat the air fryer to 200. Add 250g of beef mince to a large mixing bowl. Peel and finely grate in 2 cloves of garlic and 15g of ginger. Add 1 tsp of fish sauce, 30g of dried panko breadcrumbs and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give a good mix to combine.

3. Roll the meatball mixture into 8 even balls. Add 2 tbsp of sesame seeds to a plate and roll each meatball in the seeds to coat. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat!

4. Add the sesame-crusted meatballs to the air fryer in a single layer and cook for 10–12 minutes until golden and cooked through. Get on with the rest of the prep while you wait.

5. Mix 3 tbsp of mayonnaise, 1 tbsp of sriracha and 1 tsp of honey in a small bowl until combined.

6. Slice 1 baguette in half lengthwise. Spread the mayonnaise on both halves, then add the meatballs. Grab a handful of your pickles and hold them over the bowl to drain the excess liquid, then fill the sandwich.

7. Tear over 20g of coriander, close the sandwich, cut in half and serve with extra pickled veg on the side.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick, designed to help cancel boring dinners, at sortedfood.com/sidekick.