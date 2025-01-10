Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve made promises to yourself to hit the gym this year to work on your physical fitness, good on you. New exercise regimes, healthy eating and wellbeing-focused activities like mindfulness and meditation all make for a great way to start the new year. But are you the only one in your family making healthy resolutions? And if so, why aren’t your partner and kids making them too?

The latest statistics from Sport England show that less than half of UK children are fulfilling the Chief Medical Officer’s criteria for 60 minutes of physical exercise per day to stay healthy. That figure drops to 34 per cent for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children.

With kids between the ages of eight to 18 spending an average of seven hours in front of a screen each day leaving fewer opportunities to be active around school hours, it’s unsurprising that sports, workouts and fitness challenges are low on most children’s agendas.

Children’s activity expert Chris Sharman explains that “as parents, the pressure is on to encourage kids to get moving - but there's a fine line between gentle encouragement and pushing them too hard. Too much pressure, and kids will resist the very idea of exercise. But with the right approach, parents can help their children form positive relationships with physical activity that will last a lifetime”.

Exercising as a family has plenty of benefits, particularly if your kids are resistant to the idea of spending time outdoors. Not only does working out together boost mood, encourage bonding and improve physical fitness, it sets a good example for your children and shows that you’re in the same boat and capable of the same things.

Personal trainer and founder of LDN Mums Fitness Sarah Campus explains that “exercise releases feel-good hormones – dopamine, serotonin and endorphins – and it doesn’t only improve your mood, but will also improve your self-esteem, and decrease feelings of stress, anxiety and depression.”

“All these effects don’t just benefit you but your family, too. You’re the biggest role model to your own children and it’s said that children move better when you move with them,” adds Campus.

Of course, exercising with your partner and wider family also helps you to encourage each other and hold each other accountable. You’re setting an example for your kids but you’re also setting an example for each other and doing things together is much easier than doing them alone.

“Focusing on fitness together is a great way to stay motivated,” says Jack Claxton, a personal trainer at David Lloyd Clubs.“It’s amazing being able to build a strong relationship with the kids while enjoying a healthy benefit at the same time.”

Read on for the best ways to motivate your family, build healthy habits, exercise together and keep the momentum going through the new year and beyond.

The best ways to exercise as a family

Make it a game

“The number one mistake parents make when trying to encourage physical activity is treating it like a task. When kids feel like exercise is something they have to do, it loses all its appeal,” says Sharman. “Instead of forcing structured exercise sessions, make movement a fun, unstructured part of their day. Whether it's playing a game of tag in the park, going on a scavenger hunt, or having a dance-off at home, the goal is to make it feel like play.”

“Use games to promote movement. Create challenges like who can jump the furthest or who can do the funniest dance move to get them moving while having fun. Try to make the activity spontaneous and light-hearted, so it feels like an exciting game rather than a workout.” Sharman adds.

“Kids love being able to compete with the adults,” explains Claxton. “Passing a ball or weighted object from one person to another, planks with high fives in between, even seeing how many leaves you can put in a pile or bucket in a certain amount of time will add an element of competitive fun.”

It’s easy to make your own obstacle course in the garden or the park says Campus, who suggests using cones to go around, ropes to jump over and other household items. She also suggests designing a treasure hunt – indoor or outdoor, depending on the weather. “It gets everyone moving and encourages the whole family to use their cognitive function and imagination.”

Lead by example

Sharman explains that children are natural mimics – they learn best by watching what the adults around them do. “If you want your child to be active, show them that movement is a part of your daily routine. Rather than telling them to go for a run, go for one yourself,” he says.

“Engage in physical activities as a family, whether it's cycling to the shops, hiking at the weekend, or just taking a walk after dinner. When kids see you being active, they’re more likely to imitate that behaviour without needing to be told.”

“Get the whole family to do at least 10 minutes of exercise every day – get everyone involved, and put on your favourite music. Remember to keep it fun, and choose activities everyone enjoys to make exercise feel less like a chore,” suggests Campus. “Make sure the movement is inclusive, and make small adaptations to suit all age and ability levels. By making fitness a family affair, you can establish healthy habits and enjoy quality time together.”

Read more: The best spa hotels in the UK: Where to go for a relaxing staycation

Let the kids take the lead

“It’s easy for parents to dictate which activities kids should do, but giving children control over their choices can make a big difference in how they feel about being active. When kids get to decide how they move, they feel more in control and engaged. Whether it’s choosing between swimming or skateboarding, or picking a dance routine to follow on YouTube, the key is to make them part of the decision-making process.” says Sharman.

He suggests letting them choose one activity a week that they’d like to do. This could be anything from a trampoline park visit to a sport they’ve been curious about trying. “Giving them ownership increases the chances they’ll be excited to participate,” he says.

Skill building over performance

Kids can be far more susceptible to social media #fitspo than we realise, especially at this time of year. Rather than overloading them with pressure or encouraging them to perform better or win, try to focus on building their skill set and teaching them the importance of learning to do fun things and how they impact physical and mental health.

“Celebrate effort and progress rather than perfection, and make the activity about the joy of learning rather than the outcome,” recommends Sharman. “Turn physical activity into a skill-building session. Start with simple tasks like learning to ride a bike, throwing a frisbee, or mastering a new dance move. Celebrate every small achievement along the way, whether it’s their first successful somersault or running a bit further than last time.

If you want to teach your kids how to use gym equipment, Claxton suggests using anything from a gym’s ‘functional’ zone, such as slam balls, core bags, and TRX. “Even the punch bag can provide a fun, competitive way to train between the family,” he says.

Create a routine

“Rather than making physical activity a one-off event, integrate it into daily life in a way that feels natural,” advises Sharman. “Kids thrive on routine, so if movement is built into their daily schedule, they’ll expect it and look forward to it. Whether it's morning stretches, after-school games, or even just walking to school, it’s about creating habits that become second nature.”

Sharman suggests building “active time” into your day. Start by setting small, realistic goals, such as a 15-minute walk every morning before school, or a family yoga session once a week. “Keep it consistent so your child sees it as a normal part of their day, not something they need to be convinced to do.” he adds.

You can also habit stack simple movements and exercises with any part of your usual routine, from brushing your teeth together or cooking dinner. “Do squats for the duration of brushing teeth, or while the kettle’s boiling do a squat hold, a plank or mountain climbers,” suggests Campus.

“You can make use of tins in the kitchen by getting everyone in the family to hold them as they do bicep curls, overhead presses, or tricep pulses (where you hold a tin in each hand with your palms facing away from you, and push your palms back until your triceps at the top back of your arm tighten, and then perform a pulsing motion).”

Campus adds that “instead of being the classic couch potato family as you watch TV, use the time to exercise as you watch.” She suggests sofa exercises in front of the telly such as jogging on the spot, split squats, press-ups, glute bridges, lying side leg raises, or squats.

Whatever you usually do as part of your routine, try to incorporate movement or set aside allocated daily time for movement that becomes part of that regular routine. Pretty soon the exercise you do as a family will feel like second nature.

And if all else fails, “put on some music and dance for an energetic and joyful workout all together,” suggests Campus.

Read more: These are the supplements you should take for flu season