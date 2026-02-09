Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles’ impressive 2025 Berlin Marathon time left fans slack-jawed. But as someone who’s taken on one of his daily training sessions, under instruction from his former trainer, his fitness levels come as no surprise.

The As It Was singer recorded an already impressive time of 3:24:07 at the Tokyo Marathon in March last year, and managed to shave more than 20 minutes off his PB to go sub-three hours in Berlin just six months later.

Reportedly running under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos, Styles crossed the line in 2:59:13 – averaging roughly 4min 15sec per kilometre across the 42.195km course.

The 32-year-old is equally adept over shorter distances, according to former special forces soldier and Executive Peak Performance founder Thibo David, who trained the star from 2018 to 2021 as he prepared for his Love On Tour shows.

“His one-mile PB was 5min 13sec, which is incredibly fast,” David tells me. “I train elite athletes, professional boxers and professional footballers, and I keep a leaderboard of their mile times in my studio. He was one of the fastest, only 14 or 15 seconds behind [Premier League footballer] Granit Xhaka.”

To build a strong aerobic base, the pair would go for lengthy zone two (60-70 per cent of maximum heart rate) runs around London during the Covid lockdowns. “We built him up to that; running and swimming were staples.” says David. They would also have studio sessions together, often comprising a two-hour cocktail of strength training, high-intensity circuits, core work and faster running efforts.

This sounded exhausting, but as a fitness writer I couldn’t resist pitting myself against the singer and attempting to tackle his rigorous routine. Predictably, I was swiftly humbled.

Below, David reveals more about Styles’ pre-tour training, and a sample one of their demanding studio sessions.

What does a week of Harry Styles’ training look like?

I started by asking Thibo David for a day of Harry Styles’ training to try, and he gave me an intense example which you can see in full below. However, he stressed that every day wasn’t a max-effort session.

“We would adapt to how he feels and his schedule,” the trainer says. “Some days we would just focus on recovery. There would be a lot of assisted stretching, work with massage guns and some cold therapy [ice baths] – he loves that, so we did it quite a lot.

“Other days he would come in and we would just focus on mobility, or we might put some boxing in there depending on what he had coming up because he really enjoys that. We would mix it up a lot.”

While weekly plans could vary, one non-negotiable part of Styles’ Love On Tour preparations was running. Given his pace in Berlin, it’s clear this is still at the centre of his exercise plans.

He and David would do two weekly runs together – one long weekend run of up to 20km around London, and one shorter route of eight to 12km – while also incorporating running into their conditioning work in the gym.

But it’s David’s studio sessions that really catch the eye. They start with 20-30 minutes of running at an easy pace to “build up the legs and oxygenate”, followed by 100 press-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 squats completed within eight minutes. A one-mile time trial comes next, then it’s on to strength work.

“We weren’t loading on the barbell much – he would use dumbbells and kettlebells instead,” says David. “When working with him, [I had to consider that] the risk of injury would have big repercussions on tours and shoots.

“We did a lot of dumbbell work on imbalances and stability with one-sided lifts like heavy kettlebell cleans, one-legged squats and lunges with the weight on one side to work on his balance, making him strong one side at a time and increasing his core strength.”

After strength work came conditioning: four rounds of intense four-minute efforts with a one-minute break after each one. This was inspired by David’s time as a professional fighter, with MMA athletes competing over three rounds of five minutes.

“I’ve found that to be a very good way of building VO2 max [the maximum amount of oxygen your body can take in and use during exercise],” says David.

Finally, Styles would hit 10 minutes of core work – think leg raises, planks, side planks and “a lot of ab rollouts” – then wind down with a slow-paced run, transitioning into a walk and some stretching.

“Doing high-intensity exercise can switch your sympathetic nervous system on for a long time, which is not something you want to do,” David says. “You’re always on edge and it can be tough to sleep and recover.”

“[Ending the workout with a slow run and then stretches] allows you to bring everything back down and gets you ready for the rest of the day, rather than keeping you in that heightened state.”

open image in gallery Harry Styles' trainer Thibo David completing a workout ( Thibo David / Executive Peak Performance )

Harry Styles’ workout

Below is an example of one of the sessions Styles and David would do when the singer visited his studio during their time training together.

Warm-up

Slow jog 20-30 minutes

Within eight minutes, complete 100 press-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 squats

One mile run, as fast as possible

Strength work

Banded activations for hips and lower back – e.g. Glute bridges, clamshells, banded knee raises

Kettlebell clean and press x6,6,8,10,12

Single-leg squat x6,6,8,10,12

Conditioning – complete four rounds of the circuit below

Alternating arm kettlebell cleans x30sec

Burpee x30sec

D-ball/sandbag over shoulder x1min

Max height tuck jump x30sec

Max effort SkiErg x1min

Fast run/treadmill x30sec

Rest x1min

Core work – 10 minutes, focussing on the exercises below

Leg raise

Plank

Side plank

Hanging leg raise

Ab roller

Cool down

Slow run into walk

Stretching

open image in gallery Harry Styles worked hard in the gym to prepare for his Love On Tour shows (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Harry Styles’ workout routine: the verdict

With David’s help, I tried training like Harry Styles for a day completing a session similar to the one above. Given I love exercise – and there’s a whole lot of exercise to be done here – I was always going to enjoy it, but I was absolutely spent by the end.

This brings me to my verdict: this workout is fun and undeniably impressive, but it’s definitely not for newcomers to exercise. By all means enjoy trying parts of it, and take inspiration from Styles’ dedicated approach, but you’ll want to build a solid level of baseline fitness before attempting it in its entirety.

“Harry’s very dedicated, and he’s been working hard for years,” David says. “Even when he started with me, he wasn’t at the same level he’s at now. We had to build him up.”

To do this, Styles and David worked on building a strong aerobic base with long, slow and steady runs. There was also a heavy emphasis on developing a foundation of strength – “this was paramount for keeping him fit.”

“People often make the mistake of jumping into a routine they’ve seen somewhere online, then they only stick to it for a little bit,” says David. “Very quickly the body breaks down because the machine hasn’t been built properly.”

“People also ask me, ‘What should I do? I want to train like Harry’. It takes time, patience and sometimes some very boring sessions to build what needs to be put in place. The message I’m trying to put out there is that you need to use working out as something that’s going to help you live a longer, stronger and fitter life.”

There’s another secret ingredient to Styles’ training success too, which David believes is frequently overlooked: enjoyment.

“Harry has a very playful attitude towards it all, which makes everything easier,” he says. “I think people should embrace that a little bit more. Nobody forces you to exercise. Training is supposed to be fun.”

So, if you want to build stadium tour fitness, build from the bottom, work hard and have fun with it. As for the singing? That’s outside my area of expertise, I’m afraid.

