Helen Mirren’s acting career spans six decades, seeing her jump from stage to screen while tackling a wide range of genres. But one thing has remained constant: her workout routine.

The 79-year-old uses a 1950s fitness programme for women, developed for the Royal Canadian Air Force, called the XBX plan. And she says she’s done so “off and on my whole life”.

open image in gallery Helen Mirren has revealed the workout plan she's used to stay in shape throughout her life ( iStock )

“It just very gently gets you fit,” she previously told Hello! magazine. “It is 12 minutes [long] and they have charts you follow. Each day, you have to do the exercises within the 12 minutes, and until you can you can’t move up. Two weeks of doing that and you think: ‘Yeah, I could go to the gym now’.”

The plan exclusively uses bodyweight exercises, lining up nicely with Mirren’s belief that exercise doesn’t have to “mean joining expensive gyms”. And, after a bit of digging online, I found the original XBX booklet.

Here’s what happened when I gave it a go, and why I think it has, by and large, stood the test of time.

How to do Helen Mirren’s workout - the XBX plan

The XBX pamphlet is 51 pages long, and pretty wordy, containing a series of charts and numbers which look far from inviting. I’ve done my best to simplify it for you.

XBX is shorthand for 10 basic exercises, and that’s exactly what the plan entails: a 10-move, 12-minute workout. There are 48 difficulty levels, with each one challenging you to complete a few extra reps than the level before. Every 12 levels, the 10 exercises are also tweaked to make them slightly more challenging.

The idea is that everyone starts on level one. Once you can complete a level fairly comfortably, you progress to the next one. The booklet gives you a level to aim for eventually, depending on your age – 26-30 year olds are told to aim for level 30, while it reckons those aged 46-50 should target level 16.

Below you can find the prescriptions for levels one and 30 to see how the chart progresses.

Level one of the XBX plan:

In two minutes, complete:

Toe touch x3

Knee raise x4

Lateral bend x5

Arm circle x24

Then complete:

Partial sit-up x4 (in two minutes)

(Alternating) chest and leg raise x4 (in one minute)

Side leg raise x4 (in one minute)

(Kneeling) press-up x3 (in two minutes)

Leg lift x2 (in one minute)

Run and hop x50 (in three minutes)

Level 30 of the XBX plan:

In two minutes, complete:

Toe touch x12

Knee raise x18

Lateral bend x14

Arm circle x30

Then complete:

Straight-leg sit-up x33 (in two minutes)

Chest and leg raise/Superman x33 (in one minute)

Side leg raise x54 (in one minute)

Elbow press-up x30 (in two minutes)

Leg-over tuck x15 (in one minute)

Run and half knee bend x50 (in three minutes)

How I got on trying Helen’s Mirren’s workout plan

I limbered up to try Helen Mirren’s military workout routine in my living room, which wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. It took some time to decipher the 51-page XBX booklet, but after reading it cover to cover I felt like I had a pretty good grasp of what was going on: 12 minutes, 10 exercises and a target number of repetitions for each one, to be performed within a time limit (usually one or two minutes).

“Start at level one,” the booklet says. “The XBX has been planned for gradual, painless progression. Follow the plan as outlined in the booklet. Do not skip levels. Do not progress faster than is recommended.”

I did as I was told and tried level one. As Mirren said, it “gently” encouraged me to move my body with it’s Pilates-esque exercises, which felt lovely after a morning of sitting at my desk. For this reason, I think it’s a solid option for people looking to introduce a little bit more movement into their routine, sans-gym, although those newer to exercise may want to ease into moves like the lateral bend and toe touch.

But the workout left me wanting more. So, in the name of experimentation, I abandoned the instructions and jumped straight into level 30 – the target level for women aged 26-30. This proved considerably more challenging than level one.

The first four flexibility-focussed exercises felt rushed, as I had to squeeze 74 reps into the allocated two minutes. Even at a canter, these wound up taking me a little over three minutes, and I would have liked more time to focus on moving well.

Next came the straight-leg sit-ups – an abs workout staple, which I was able to work through in the two minutes provided. A set of 33 chest and leg raises (an exercise sometimes called the Superman) followed, which I finished right on the buzzer of my 60-second time limit. These also did a decent job of working my upper back muscles, which can be tricky to do in the absence of weights or equipment.

Working to a strict time limit for each exercise did raise the intensity of the workout, and by moving quickly my heart and lungs were put to work alongside my muscles, not unlike modern HIIT workouts. But there were downsides to racing the clock too.

open image in gallery The Independent's fitness writer Harry Bullmore performing a side leg raise ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

The side leg raises again felt hurried, with nearly one per second needed to hit the target mark, and I went well over the allotted time with the leg-over tucks. The press-ups were on time, then I rounded things off with the run and half knee bends – running on the spot, bringing your knees up so your feet are at least six inches from the floor, and doing 50 steps on each leg followed by 10 partial squats. These raised my heart rate, but didn’t provide any further complications.

By the end, my abs felt like they had come under the most scrutiny, followed by some of the smaller muscles around my hips and thighs. My breathing was slightly heavier than normal, but the larger muscles in my thighs, chest and back felt a little overlooked.

Helen Mirren’s workout plan: My verdict

Taking a deep dive into this 1950s workout plan was fascinating. What struck me most was how, no matter how much we try and complicate exercise with fancy terms and equipment, there are certain simple principles that persist.

First and foremost among them is progressive overload. This simply means increasing the intensity of your workouts over time, in line with your rising strength and fitness levels, to ensure continued progress. By gradually making your workouts more challenging, you send a clear message to the body that it needs to adapt, leading to all manner of fitness gains. The structured way XBX implements this is one of my favourite things about the plan.

It also hit some marks missed by many modern gym plans, such as maintaining mobility by using all three planes of motion; sagittal (up, down, forward and backward movements), frontal (side to side) and transverse (twisting). Workouts nowadays tend to be rather sagittal-dominant, leaning heavily on exercises like squats and press-ups, whereas the XBX plan regularly encouraged me to bend and twist. As a result, my body (and spine in particular) felt enjoyable fresh and mobile afterwards.

open image in gallery Harry Bullmore demonstrating a kneeling press-up ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

Another thing I was impressed with was XBX’s accessibility and democratisation of exercise. It takes just 12 minutes, the exercises don’t require any equipment, and it provides a range of difficulty options to suit most fitness levels. If you have a bit of floor space, you can do it.

However, there are many women I train with who would rather chuck a 60kg barbell overhead than follow a plan like this. Put simply, they want to push themselves to become stronger, and there’s a ceiling on the progress you can make with these 10 bodyweight exercises alone.

The male version of the programme, 5BX, might present a more worthy challenge, with the most difficult version of its workout featuring more advanced moves like V-ups and clapping press-ups. But lifting weights is the obvious solution.

On the flip side, some people might need to work up to exercises in XBX that demand more mobility, such as the toe touch and lateral bend. The plan’s use of blanket exercise prescriptions remains a problem with cookie cutter workout programmes to this day. They come at a reduced cost, but don’t account for the fact that everybody, and every body, is different. An in-person instructor or specialist coach can solve this by adapting each session to suit those doing it.

XBX also looks a bit unwelcoming at first, with its booklet containing reams of charts and numbers. Perhaps I’ve been spoiled by follow-along video workouts for too long, but it took a considerable amount of time to fully understand the plan, and this extra effort might turn people away.

open image in gallery A leg lift is one of the exercises in Helen Mirren's chosen XBX military workout plan ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

But, for me, the most important thing to take away is that the XBX plan works for Mirren, and has done for decades. In an age where the internet is constantly reacting to and critiquing things, workout plans included, it’s hard to argue with success. And given the longevity of Mirren’s career, you can’t deny this plan has been effective for the actor.

Which brings me to the crucial point: the best fitness advice I can give is to find a form of movement that works for you, then make that the foundation of your future exercise plans. For Mirren, that’s the progressive XBX plan, and if that’s a good fit for you too, fantastic. If it’s a CrossFit class with friends, Pilates session or dog walk, these all work too. Just find a way to move, and enjoy doing it.

