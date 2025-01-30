Best home pilates equipment to suit all abilities and spaces

Pilates – a movement technique founded by Joseph Pilates – is currently one of the trendiest workouts for fitness enthusiasts, regardless of ability. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell, Margot Robbie and Adele are fans of the exercise, and I’m among the devotees who’ve been seeking the best home pilates equipment in order to master the technique in my own living room.

Pilates can incorporate strength training, core work, toning muscles, stretching and breathwork. There are also different types of Pilates, with the most popular including reformer Pilates (which requires a reformer machine) and mat Pilates. If you’re among the many people who aren’t fans of the gym, mat Pilates at home can offer the ultimate workout from the comfort, and privacy, of your own home. Plus, due to the minimal equipment, it’s a great way to stay active and get a workout in while travelling.

While some home Pilates equipment may seem expensive, it can be more cost-effective than paying for monthly classes at a studio or hiring a personal trainer. Plus, having your own home Pilates equipment means you can exercise whenever, and however, you wish, whether that’s in a pair of yoga leggings in your home gym, or in your bedroom while still in your pyjamas.

Whether you are easing your way into home workouts, want to expand your existing collection of fitness equipment, or advance your fitness regime, there is a wide variety of home Pilates equipment to shop, from adjustable ankle weights and resistance bands to multifunctional fitness sets.

I’ve searched high and low to find the best home Pilates equipment to suit all abilities, budgets, and space constraints. From gear by Lululemon and Onyx to accessories from Vuori, keep scrolling to find out which products impressed me the most.

How I tested

open image in gallery I stretched, balanced and toned using a pilates ring, ball, weights and more ( Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent )

I tested a variety of home Pilates equipment that I could use, as well as store, in my London flat. I assessed how affordable, effective and how essential it was in my Pilates sessions. I also considered if each piece of equipment was adjustable – if additional weights could be added or removed, for example – as well as the variety of sizes, weights, intensities, materials and colours available. I also noted how easy the equipment was to store, and set up, especially as I am limited for space in my home.

The best home pilates equipment for 2025 is: